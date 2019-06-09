Janil Puthucheary is PAP’s new Party Whip. Does it hint at bigger things to come?

Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications & Information, will be appointed as the new party whip of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

The Straits Times and TODAY reported that this will take effect from today, June 6.

He replaces Chan Chun Sing, Minister of Trade and Industry, who has served as party whip since Sept. 28, 2015.

Bigger things to come?

The surprise move may point towards a more prominent role for Janil.

The previous whip, Chan, is a Cabinet Minister and was one of the front-runners for the Prime Minister.

He also holds the post of Second Assistant Secretary-General in the PAP.

The whip before Chan was Gan Kim Yong, who also serves as the Cabinet Minister for Health and is the current PAP Chairman.

ST also reported that Zaqy Mohamad will also get a new role, as Deputy Party Whip.

Zaqy, the Minister of State for National Development and Manpower, will replace Sam Tam, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social & Family Development.

Meanwhile Sim Ann, the Senior Minister of State for Communications & Information and Culture, Community & Youth will continue in her rule as the other Deputy Party Whip.

CEC elections

It’s worth noting that during the inner party elections for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) in November, Janil was not elected as a member.

He was also not co-opted into the CEC as a member, unlike Christopher de Souza, Desmond Lee, Josephine Teo, Ng Eng Hen, Lawrence Wong and Sitoh Yih Pin.

However, he was appointed Assistant Organising Secretary of the PAP by the CEC.

Perhaps with his new role as whip, it would help in a future bid to join the CEC.

What is a party whip?

Viewers of the hit show House of Cards may have some idea of what a party whip does.

In the show, Representative Frank Underwood served as whip before starting his journey to become President of the United States.

His job was to ensure that members of the President’s party voted the way he wanted them to vote, on Bills or other pieces of legislation.

In Singapore, the whip serves a similar function. According to the Parliament website:

“The Party Whip ensures good communication within the party and contributes to the smooth running of the party’s parliamentary machinery. The Whip lists the speaking MPs for each item of business and estimates the time required so that a sitting can be completed within schedule.”

The disciplinarian

It also mentions the whip’s role as a ‘disciplinarian’:

“Often regarded as the disciplinarian in his respective party, the Whip ensures that there are sufficient party members in the Chamber to support the party’s position and that MPs vote according to the party’s line.

Occasionally, he may “lift the whip” and allow MPs to vote according to their conscience.”

One of the more memorable instances of lifting the whip occurred after Prime Minister Lee Hisen Loong gave his Ministerial Statement on the Oxley Road controversy in Parliament, back in June 2017.

Top image from Parliament website and Janil Puthucheary’s Facebook page.