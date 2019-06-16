S’pore volunteers thank 5,000 foreign workers with huge potluck, clothes & haircuts

Leaving their family and home behind to toil for a better future, foreign workers lead a tough life.

And it doesn’t hurt to go out of your way to show your appreciation for these unseen workers.

And one such appreciation event that occurred recently is likely to warm your heart.

A very big potluck

ItsRainingRaincoats is a local initiative that aims to spread kindness to foreign workers.

A month ago in May, a call for volunteers was posted on Facebook for the initiative’s annual Big Potluck event.

Organised to thank foreign workers who help build Singapore, volunteers were invited to turn up at the event venue with their own food to share with the workers.

It was an opportunity for locals to interact with the workers as well.

And on June 9, 2019, nearly 5,000 foreign workers were treated to an afternoon of food and fun at the Terusan Recreation Centre in Jurong.

Around 200 volunteers came together to pull off the potluck, Dipa Swaminathan, the founder of ItsRainingRaincoats told Mothership.

Aside from the food brought by members of the public, brands like Pizza Hut and Gourmet Ready also sponsored food.

Workers enjoyed tons of food ranging from local meals, to pastries and Indian snacks like vadai.

Meanwhile, the volunteers helped to serve long lines of hungry workers.

There was even a live prata station and an ice cream truck at the event.

More than food

Appreciation for foreign workers was shown in a multitude of ways.

Not only was there food, but plenty of pre-loved items such as clothes, footwear, water bottles, backpacks, caps, and electronic items were donated by members of the public as well.

Free haircuts were given out to 500 workers by volunteers from Mirror D’International College.

There was even a photo booth with props for workers to snap some fun pictures.

Workers who have birthdays in June got to celebrate with birthday cakes.

Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann made an appearance as the Guest-of-Honour too.

It was a heartwarming event for all.

If you wish to support Singapore’s foreign workers or donate any of your preloved items that are still in good condition, you can check out ItsRainingRaincoats’ Facebook page here.

Top photo from Itsrainingraincoats / FB