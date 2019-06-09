fbpx

Iron Man EZ-Charm selling at S$29.90 on Lazada from June 10, 2019

Great for Iron Man fans.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 5, 02:05 pm

The Avengers movie series has come to an end and there are many hidden references and callbacks that you might not notice unless you are an epic fan.

Like this one:

S’porean who watched Avengers: Endgame 6 times collates 125 Easter eggs, callbacks & references

Here’s another bonus for Iron Man fans.

Iron man EZ-Charm at S$29.90

The Iron Man EZ-Charm will be selling for S$29.90 at EZ-Link’s official store on Lazada.

The sale will only start on June 10, from 12pm onwards.

The EZ-Charm comes with two types of straps so you can hang it as an accessory wherever you like.

It has a width of 4cm and a length of 4cm and the eyes will apparently light up when you tap it on an EZ-link reader.

Do note that there is no stored value in the EZ-Charm upon purchase.

Here’s how it looks:

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

 

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

 

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Top photos by Zheng Zhangxin

 

