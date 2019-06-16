DPM Heng Swee Keat launches Instagram with big wefie at dialogue session

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has launched his Instagram on June 15, 2019.

The announcement came with a big wefie with the participants of a closed-door dialogue titled “Building Our Future Singapore Together”.

Wefie with 400 participants

The dialogue, hosted by national feedback unit REACH and CNA, was a platform where Heng shared his vision and the 4G leadership style in making Singapore more resilient and inclusive in the future.

These 400 attendees include youth and business leaders, representatives from religious, unions, voluntary welfare organisations, as well as private and public sectors.

At the end of the dialogue, Heng announced that he has set up an Instagram account.

He also took a wefie with the participants.

Who does Heng follow on Instagram?

Following the event, Heng has garnered over 200 followers.

He has also started following a total of 17 accounts on Instagram.

The list of people and organisations that he follows include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has whopping 396,000 followers.

Most local politicians are still trailing behind PM Lee in the Instagram game — an important platform that can engage the younger demographics.

Perhaps this explains why DPM Heng also has to up his social media game with a new account.

The rest of the Instagram accounts that Heng follows belong to his colleagues:

Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Law and Home Affairs, K Shanmugam

Speaker of Parliament, Tan Chuan Jin

Minister for Environment and Water Resources, Masagos Zulkifli

Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Baey Yam Keng

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong

Minister for Defence, Ng Eng Hen

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan

President Halimah Yacob

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sim Ann

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Teo Chee Hean

Bet you did not know that some of them to have Instagram accounts.

Interestingly, one of the key 4G leaders — Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing does not appear to have an Instagram account.

Here are the organisations that Heng follows:

Ministry of Education

PAP Singapore

Our Tampines Hub

Gov.sg

Start following him if you want.

Top photo collage from Instagram screengrab and MCI