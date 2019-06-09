fbpx

Haw Par Villa extends opening hours to 10pm

For the gutsy.

Mandy How | June 8, 11:40 pm

Events

Upsurge

You can now visit Haw Par Villa after dark.

According to the revamped website, the park has extended its opening hours to 10pm.

It previously closed at 7pm, with last entry at 6pm.

Built in 1937, its attractions include more than 1,000 sculptures and dioramas, including the infamous 10 Courts of Hell.

Visitors can also check out works of Journey to the West and The Eight Immortals, as well as various forms of animal sculptures including dragons, tigers, pandas, gorillas, and giant lobsters.

Tours and events are also available, with a recent after dark event on June 8 that lasted till 10:30 pm.

No surprise that the event was sold out.

The park has been plagued with rumours of it being haunted, so perhaps it’s best not to overstay your welcome.

Address:
262 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 118628

Opening Hours:
Daily, 9am – 10pm (last entry at 9:30pm)

10 Courts of Hell Opening Hours:
Daily, 9am – 9:30pm (last entry at 9:15pm)

The park is open on public holidays.

Top image via  @keegandabreo and Haw Par Villa’s Instagram

 

