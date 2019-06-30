Hands-free bubble tea challenge draws hilarious parodies from the less well-endowed
Funny.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
The hands-free milk tea challenge basically involves well-endowed women drinking milk tea while placing the cup atop their chest.
#手放しタピオカ リクエストあったのでやってみた🙄
できてる！！！！のかな？
久々に飲んだタピオカ美味しかったです🙄#手放しタピオカチャレンジ#ほうじ茶 #グラビア自画撮り部 pic.twitter.com/tMhWEXk75N
— 那珂川もこ (@moco_nakagawa58) June 20, 2019
個人的な意見ですが
巨乳で良かったことは、
1位 食べ過ぎてお腹出てもバレない
2位 たまに抜群に似合う服がある
3位 カフェラテ飲みながらパソコン打てる
です。 pic.twitter.com/TF0FXzCOS0
— Hカップな広告マン-アリペイサン (@hcupadman) June 8, 2019
I'm busy with the game~https://t.co/BfN79Jn61B
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#手放しタピオカ pic.twitter.com/QO16CpWptJ
— iamMhuay (@iamMhuayGG) June 15, 2019
You get the gist.
The challenge was started in Japan under the “hands-free tapioca challenge” tag.
But just like all Internet trends that appears to limit themselves to certain segments of the population, it soon spread to the entirety of the web.
Everyone else
Instead of acquiescing to the whims of the well-endowed, the Internet is fighting back with clever subversions of the latest Internet challenge.
Handless doesn’t necessarily mean a resting chest platform of course.
As Thai cosplayer Benjaphorn shows.
Guys got into the game as well.
Both the extremely fit.
めちゃわかります。
僕はコーヒー1/2に減らしてからじゃないといけませんが pic.twitter.com/QYsJcorILp
— Ogawa Shun (@gasshun) June 9, 2019
And the not-so-toned.
Whatever it is, make it chic.
Image from Trendingtopic and Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.