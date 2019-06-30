Hands-free bubble tea challenge draws hilarious parodies from the less well-endowed

The hands-free milk tea challenge basically involves well-endowed women drinking milk tea while placing the cup atop their chest.

個人的な意見ですが

巨乳で良かったことは、 1位 食べ過ぎてお腹出てもバレない

2位 たまに抜群に似合う服がある

3位 カフェラテ飲みながらパソコン打てる です。 pic.twitter.com/TF0FXzCOS0 — Hカップな広告マン-アリペイサン (@hcupadman) June 8, 2019

You get the gist.

The challenge was started in Japan under the “hands-free tapioca challenge” tag.

But just like all Internet trends that appears to limit themselves to certain segments of the population, it soon spread to the entirety of the web.

Everyone else

Instead of acquiescing to the whims of the well-endowed, the Internet is fighting back with clever subversions of the latest Internet challenge.

Handless doesn’t necessarily mean a resting chest platform of course.

As Thai cosplayer Benjaphorn shows.

Guys got into the game as well.

Both the extremely fit.

And the not-so-toned.

Whatever it is, make it chic.

