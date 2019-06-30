First halal Japanese BBQ shop Wakuwaku Yakiniku opens at Bali Lane, Bugis

Opened by the founders of Fatboy’s and Fatpapas, Bernie Tay and Sheikh Haikel, Wakuwaku Yakiniku is said to be the first halal yakiniku restaurant in Singapore.

To the unfamiliar, yakiniku is Japanese for “grilled meat” which is often marinated with non-halal ingredients like mirin and sake.

According to their Facebook page, Wakuwaku Yakiniku has their own Japanese chef, aiming to offer the “authentic Wagyu beef experience”.

Grilled items from S$3++

Some of the items you get to enjoy as part of the yakiniku experience include vegetables like potato, shiitake mushroom, pumpkin and green pepper, with each serving going for S$3++.

Of course, it wouldn’t be called yakiniku if there weren’t any grilled meat.

Wakuwaku Yakiniku offers meat items from S$6++.

There is the jo karubi (S$18++), which is Japanese for premium short rib.

The more adventurous can also try beef tongue (S$15++).

And if you’re up for a feast, there is the beef platter (S$60++) that offers various cuts of meat.

In case you’re not much of a beef lover, they also have chicken thigh or tori momo (S$6++) as well as ajitsuku jingiskan (S$12++) which is seasoned lamb.

Ramen & donburi

If barbequed meat isn’t your thing, Wakuwaku Yakiniku has simpler items like donburi (rice bowls) and ramen.

Take for example, this shrimp miso ramen (S$13++).

And this gyu don (S$13++), a meal of rice bowl with marinated beef slices.

Yum.

Where to go: 27 Bali Lane, Singapore 189863

When to go: 5pm to 9.30pm, daily

Top photo from @wakuwakusg