Super popular video of insane Gyro Drop thrill ride in Seoul is actually fake

A video of a jaw-dropping “Gyro Drop” ride looking like it can be found in Lotte World in Seoul, South Korea, went viral on Thursday, June 13.

Advertisement

The original video has since received more than 391,000 shares and 158,000 likes.

Many comments were incredulous, with one commenter writing “committing suicide never been this awesome before”.

Advertisement

And this ride definitely does not look suitable for those with weak hearts.

Advertisement

Fake

But there were also hawk-eyed viewers who doubted the authenticity of the video.

WHO even thinks about creating something like this?!?!!???? pic.twitter.com/oXByLOhW54 — dweena (@itsnotdweena) June 13, 2019

Advertisement

Video is fake

Unfortunately, or fortunately for some, the video is not real despite it coming from the Facebook page of Lotte World, an amusement park in Seoul.

According to entertainment website Heavy.com, the video was digitally edited to make it seem much more terrifying than it actually is.

But the Gyro Drop does exist in Lotte World.

It is just nowhere as crazy as the one in the altered video.

Real Gyro Drop

Here is what the real Gyro Drop looks like.

Advertisement

The real ride simply moves upwards on the tower while spinning slightly, and then drops straight down.

The tower does not extend, nor does the ride break apart to swing the riders around like a bunch of weightless bodies.

The speed of the ride in the digitally altered video was also noticeably faster than the original ride.

Advertisement

Top image via 송파구강동구 맛집/FB