Cardi B cancels S’pore F1 concert on Sept. 21, 2019, Gwen Stefani as replacement
Woohoo or boohoo.
Events
Assisi Fun Day
16 June 2019, 10am-430pm
SJI International School
Upsurge
Upsurge
Cardi B is cancelling her Singapore Grand Prix (GP) concert.
Cardi B pulls out from F1 night race
According to the organiser Singapore GP, Cardi B is cancelling her show at the F1 night race “due to major rescheduling of her September and October tour”.
The rapper has been cancelling a couple of her concert shows in May to recover from plastic surgery, CNA reported.
LATEST ENTERTAINMENT UPDATE We regret to announce Cardi B has cancelled her performance at the #F1NightRace due a major rescheduling of her September and October tour. pic.twitter.com/yL0ZFHg0UY
— SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) June 10, 2019
Gwen Stefani takes the slot
While Cardi B has pulled out from the line-up, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will be taking her place to perform on Sept. 21 night.
HOT OFF THE PRESS! Grammy Award-winning @gwenstefani to perform at the #F1NightRace On Sat, 21 Sep 2019! Tickets to catch Gwen Stefani’s concert and the #F1 on track action at the #SingaporeGP start from S$188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and S$278 for a three-day ticket. pic.twitter.com/wF4IF5UOK0
— SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) June 10, 2019
Check out the entire line-up of artiste for this 2019 F1 Night Race here.
Top photo collage from Cardi B’s Facebook and Singapore GP’s Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.