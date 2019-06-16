Cardi B cancels S’pore F1 concert on Sept. 21, 2019, Gwen Stefani as replacement

Cardi B is cancelling her Singapore Grand Prix (GP) concert.

Advertisement

Cardi B pulls out from F1 night race

According to the organiser Singapore GP, Cardi B is cancelling her show at the F1 night race “due to major rescheduling of her September and October tour”.

The rapper has been cancelling a couple of her concert shows in May to recover from plastic surgery, CNA reported.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT UPDATE We regret to announce Cardi B has cancelled her performance at the #F1NightRace due a major rescheduling of her September and October tour. pic.twitter.com/yL0ZFHg0UY — SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) June 10, 2019

Advertisement

Gwen Stefani takes the slot

While Cardi B has pulled out from the line-up, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will be taking her place to perform on Sept. 21 night.

HOT OFF THE PRESS! Grammy Award-winning @gwenstefani to perform at the #F1NightRace On Sat, 21 Sep 2019! Tickets to catch Gwen Stefani’s concert and the #F1 on track action at the #SingaporeGP start from S$188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and S$278 for a three-day ticket. pic.twitter.com/wF4IF5UOK0 — SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) June 10, 2019

Check out the entire line-up of artiste for this 2019 F1 Night Race here.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from Cardi B’s Facebook and Singapore GP’s Twitter