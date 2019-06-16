fbpx

Cardi B cancels S’pore F1 concert on Sept. 21, 2019, Gwen Stefani as replacement

Woohoo or boohoo.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 10, 12:51 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Cardi B is cancelling her Singapore Grand Prix (GP) concert.

Cardi B pulls out from F1 night race

According to the organiser Singapore GP, Cardi B is cancelling her show at the F1 night race “due to major rescheduling of her September and October tour”.

The rapper has been cancelling a couple of her concert shows in May to recover from plastic surgery, CNA reported.

Gwen Stefani takes the slot

While Cardi B has pulled out from the line-up, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will be taking her place to perform on Sept. 21 night.

Check out the entire line-up of artiste for this 2019 F1 Night Race here.

Muse to perform at 2019 S’pore F1 Night Race

Top photo collage from Cardi B’s Facebook and Singapore GP’s Twitter

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

