GV Funan introduces 2 new halls with affordable premium seats

Melanie Lim | June 21, 06:17 pm

Funan mall recently announced it will be re-opening on June 28, 2019 with over 180 retail brands:

Funan mall reopening on June 28 with Dyson, Brompton Junction & 180 more retail brands

Golden Village is also opening its 14th multiplex at the mall on the same day.

Here are three halls that will be introduced in their 431-seat, seven-theatre complex:

Deluxe Plus halls

Image via GV Funan

GV’s new Deluxe Plus halls will feature seats that are both spacious and leatherette.

These seats come with increased support and a semi-reclining feature to ensure increased comfort.

A USB charging port is also included in each seat, so viewers can charge their mobile devices while watching a movie.

Gold Class Express hall

Image via GV Funan

At the new Gold Class Express hall, movie goers will be able to get the Gold Class experience at a more affordable price point.

Along with 32 plush, leatherette seats that are both electronic and reclinable, viewers will also be able to pre-order food and drinks prior to the film via the revamped iGV mobile app.

Two Gemini halls

Image via GV Funan

Last but not least, GV Funan will feature two Gemini halls.

The seating options in this popular hall offers additional legroom and retractable armrests that are ideal for couples to cosy up.

Top image courtesy of Golden Village Funan

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

