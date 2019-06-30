Guy orders extra sweet coffee everyday from 7-Eleven staff he has crush on, get diabetes after 2 years

A guy in Taiwan claims that he has gotten diabetes from trying to attract his crush’s attention.

Advertisement

The incident was posted to Dcard — a Taiwanese forum popular among university students — by the protagonist himself.

Here’s the original text (translation below), shared on June 17:

我要告訴你們

我們男人追女生靠的是毅力

2年前

我家樓下小7來了一個正妹工讀生

我為了引起她注意

故意買了一杯拿鐵加5顆糖漿

她問:這樣不會太甜嗎?

我很酷的說:有妳甜嗎?

她羞澀的笑了

從此以後我天天去買5顆糖拿鐵

風雨不間斷

2年後我得糖尿病了 I want to tell you guys

We men have to depend on perseverance when it comes to chasing women

Two years ago

The 7-Eleven store below my house hired a pretty part-timer who was still studying

To attract her attention

I deliberately ordered a latte and added five servings of sugar

She asked: “Wouldn’t this be too sweet?”

I coolly replied: “But is it as sweet as you?”

She laughed shyly

From that day onwards, I would ask for five servings of sugar with my latte everyday

No matter rain or shine

Two years later I’ve gotten diabetes

High-sugar diet

While some forum users have expressed their skepticism at his anecdote, others commented that he needn’t actually have drunk the beverage.

As with all stories on the internet, however, it is perhaps best to take it with a pinch of salt.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, sugar consumption is indirectly linked to the onset of type 2 diabetes, as it affects the body’s ability to regulate insulin production.

Insulin allows cells in the muscles, liver, and fat to use glucose as an energy source, as well as balances your blood sugar levels.

Other risks of a high-sugar diet includes obesity, liver disease, and high cholesterol.

Top image via 7-Eleven Taiwan/Facebook