Grab M’sia requires a user selfie for verification, including S’poreans visiting M’sia

Grab users in Malaysia will soon have to submit a selfie to use Grab’s services.

Selfies as a form of verification

This comes as part of Grab’s efforts to build a safer platform for both drivers and passengers.

From July 12, a one-time selfie will be mandatory as part of regulatory requirements, as a form of passenger identity verification.

The ride-hailing company mentions that they will ensure that the selfie of users and their identity are secured and will not be shared with driver-partners and merchants.

Grab added that they will always ask for explicit permission to access the user’s camera, and “will not use it for any other purposes aside from what is clearly stated during permission request”.

However, Grab may request for another selfie for verification purposes when required to do so. The selfies may also be used to assist the authorities when required.

If I’m going to use Grab in Malaysia, what do I do?

The burning question for most users based in Singapore is whether they would be subjected to the same verification process when in Malaysia.

Speaking to Mothership.sg, a Grab spokesperson clarified that Singaporean users will be prompted once they request for a ride in Malaysia on the Grab app.

When the app identifies the destination request to be made in Malaysia, they will be redirected to the selfie verification feature before they can proceed to request and confirm a ride.

This compulsory measure will be in place by July 12 for all Grab users in Malaysia.

This includes all Grab users across Southeast Asia who book a ride in Malaysia.

In Singapore, only new users who had signed for an account with Grab after February had to undergo a selfie verification process.

Users who had signed up before February were verified via their Facebook and Credit Card accounts.

How to verify your identity

For the most part, you just have to follow the on-screen instructions, which includes the following:

Position your face within the white lines until they turn green.

You might want to ensure you’re not too far from your camera as well.

2. Move your head up and down without moving your phone when prompted, then tap confirm.

If your front camera is broken, your account can also be verified by adding your credit card or debit card.

Top image from BMKP US Twitter