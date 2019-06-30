Aesthetic glow-in-the-dark crystal Pokeballs selling on Etsy for S$68.08

The Pokemon craze doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

And one artist’s aesthetically-pleasing creations are sending fans into a tizzy.

Crystal balls that glow

An Etsy account with the name GlowingPokeballs, run by one Michael Saba, is selling crystal balls modelled after the famous Pokeballs.

There is also an accompanying Instagram account featuring the products, under the handle @glowingpokeballs.

But these aren’t your average Pokeballs.

Instead, you can peek within to see the 3D Pokemon it houses.

The crystal Pokeballs, which can fit in the palm of your hand, come with a variety of Pokemon inside, ranging from first generation starters such as Squirtle, Charmander and Bulbasaur, to legendary ones.

And with a LED light base attached, they can even glow in various colours.

Perfect as a night light or decorative item.

Here’s what they look like.

Some can even be lit up in multi-coloured hues.

And here’s what it looks like without the LED lights.

According to the Etsy site, a 3D model of the Pokemon is first constructed, before laser technology is used to engrave the Pokemon design within the glass.

The glass is then shaved and moulded to create a perfectly round crystal ball.

Crystal ball itself selling for S$68.08

GlowingPokeballs has up to 122 different Pokemon designs on its Etsy website, and thankfully, ships to Singapore.

The crystal Pokeball alone is priced at S$68.08.

Customers can opt to pay more to add on a simple LED light base for the crystal ball, which costs S$70.96 in total.

The base will light up the ball and transition between different colours, and is powered by AA batteries.

On the other hand, customers can also choose to purchase the crystal ball with a remote-controlled LED light base, which costs S$83.64 in total.

This base allows one to switch between colours using a remote, and the brightness can be increased or decreased as well.

Very cool.

You can check out more of GlowingPokeballs’ products here.

