S’pore aquarium allegedly sabotaged by customer who poisoned 40 ‘high-value’ fish

An aquarium shop is seeking information on an unidentified man after a tank of fish was allegedly poisoned.

The incident

Glassbox Aquarium revealed in a post on Facebook that on the night of June 11, a customer had allegedly thrown an unknown substance into a tank, causing most of the fish inside to die.

The post was accompanied by closed-circuit television footage that appeared to show a man in a checkered shirt and blue pants committing the act.

The alleged culprit could be seen loitering in the shop before throwing something into the tank that caused the water to become cloudy.

The Facebook post added that the substance emitted a “strong smell”, and that the man left within 20 seconds of the deed.

40 to 50 “high-value” fish

Speaking to The New Paper, Ng Him Yick — the 41-year-old owner of the shop — said that he had lost between S$400 to S$500 as the tank had housed 40 to 50 high-value fish.

Ng had been attending to a customer and did not see the incident.

He was subsequently informed by another customer that there seemed to be something wrong with the water in one of his tanks.

Despite draining the tank, only two of the fishes managed to survive.

Ng has since made a police report and is appealing to the public for information on the alleged saboteur.

An impact on the business

According to the Facebook post, the man had visited the shop on several occasions prior to the incident, making two separate purchases.

The shop owner also suspects that the alleged culprit may be involved in several cases of theft, although they do not have sufficient proof of it.

However, Ng does not know the alleged culprit’s motive behind the poisoning, telling TNP that the incident came as “shock” as the shop had “no disputes with anyone”.

Describing the aquarium as a small business, he added: “We’re just afraid he will come back and do something like this again because what he did really had an impact on our business.”

Top image from Glassbox.sg Facebook