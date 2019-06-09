6-year-old girl dies after falling from 11th floor Ang Mo Kio HDB flat

A six-year-old girl has died after falling off an 11th floor unit of Blk 637 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, according to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Looking for her father

The accident happened in the late afternoon of June 4, 2019, at around 5pm.

According to Letecia, a domestic helper from the opposite block, the six-year-old was looking for her father before the mishap.

She recounted that the girl called out “Daddy, daddy” at the kitchen while looking down from the HDB flat.

The girl was spotted standing near the kitchen window thrice over a period of three hours.

At one point in time, the helper even saw the girl extending half of her body out of the window, crying out for her father.

The helper later heard a loud sound before the crying stopped. It prompted her to look out again.

She then saw the girl lying motionless on the ground and quickly got her employer to alert the police.

Believed to be alone at home

A half-opened umbrella was spotted next to the girl’s body, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

Some residents speculated that the young girl might have thought of using the umbrella to land on the ground like a parachute.

According to Letecia, no adults were at the scene when the accident happened.

It is suspected that the girl was left alone at home.

An elderly lady who is believed to be the girl’s grandmother rushed to the scene an hour after the accident.

She cried over the body of the deceased and was too devastated to answer the questions from the police.

The police verified that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 5.38pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Google Maps