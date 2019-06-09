Circus in Germany replaces live animal performances with dazzling 3D holograms
Pretty and cruelty-free.
One big top in Germany could mark the start of new-age circuses.
Instead of having animals perform tricks, Circus Roncalli is replacing these performances with three-dimensional holograms instead.
Circus animals usually subjected to much abuse
Numerous circuses have traditionally used wild animals in their performances.
Tigers, horses, lions and elephants are common draws as they are made to perform tricks for the viewing pleasure of audiences.
In the name of entertainment, these animals are often kept captive and subjected to torture and inhumane living conditions.
To reduce the typical mistreatment and abuse of circus animals, Circus Roncalli, which was founded in 1976, decided to eliminate live animal performances from their lineup in 2018.
Very realistic animal holograms
According to Science and Space, Circus Roncalli uses an advanced set of projectors and lasers to project holographic animals to real size.
These holographic animals move around the centre of the circus arena as part of the performance.
With this new technology, creative storytelling can be taken to the next level as well.
They are the first circus in the world to replace animals with holographic images for their performance.
Here are some photos of the performance, which appears to involve various holograms such as elephants, horses and goldfish:
Here’s a video about Circus Roncalli and its holograms:
Top photo from Circus Roncalli / FB and Optoma EMEA / YouTube
