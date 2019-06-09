fbpx

Back
﻿

Ex-Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou eats bak kut teh with George Yeo & signs books in S’pore

It seems Ma Ying-jeou really loves bak kut teh.

Andrew Koay |Zhangxin Zheng | June 8, 08:56 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

If you’re wondering what former politicians get up to nowadays, the following Facebook post might interest you.

“Breakfast with old friend”

A June 7 Facebook post by former Singapore Foreign Minister George Yeo was simply captioned, “Breakfast with old friend”.

That old friend just happens to be former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou.

According to Red Antsthe pair caught up over some food at the Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh store on Seng Poh Road.

In total, they spent about one and a half hours at the eatery which Yeo had introduced to Ma.

Unexpected visit

Red Ants reported that the owner, Judy Tay, hadn’t expected Yeo and Ma to pay her shop a visit.

Caught by surprise and seeking to be welcoming to her guests, Tay rushed to a nearby market to buy some fruits which she arranged into a fruit platter for the pair.

As it was the day of the Dumpling Festival, Tay also gave Ma some dumplings.

More bak kut teh

It seems that Ma is a big fan of bak kut teh, as he posted on Facebook about a visit to another bak kut teh restaurant just one day prior.

This time he visited Ng Ah Sio Bah Kut Teh on Rangoon Road.

It appears to be a familiar eatery for him, as exhibited by this photo of him posing with another photo of him at the restaurant.

From Ma Ying-jeou Facebook

In Singapore for a book signing

According to  Straits Times, apart from eating bak kut teh, Ma was in Singapore to promote his biography, Memoirs Of My Eight-Year Presidency: 2008 to 2016, at the Singapore Book Fair.

Another post on Facebook showed quite a crowd in attendance, eager to get Ma to sign their copy of his book.

From Ma Ying-jeou Facebook

Imagine if they all went for bak kut teh together.

Top image from George Yeo Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Contribute your toys & household items for donation drive, collection ends late June

Pre-loved items are welcome as long as they are in good condition.

June 8, 08:16 pm

Toronto Raptors win Game 4 of the NBA finals, take 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors

The Raptors are one win away from winning their first ever championship.

June 8, 07:38 pm

M'sian doctor who frequented S'pore Hardwarezone forum given indefinite suspension

The step was taken to maintain confidence in Australia's medical profession.

June 8, 05:11 pm

3 elephants found dead at plantation near Johor village in M'sia were poisoned

There are only an estimated 1,500 wild elephants left in Malaysia.

June 8, 04:19 pm

Taxi driver dismantles parking barrier that was stopping him from living his life

Man versus machine.

June 8, 03:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close