Ex-Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou eats bak kut teh with George Yeo & signs books in S’pore

If you’re wondering what former politicians get up to nowadays, the following Facebook post might interest you.

“Breakfast with old friend”

A June 7 Facebook post by former Singapore Foreign Minister George Yeo was simply captioned, “Breakfast with old friend”.

That old friend just happens to be former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou.

According to Red Ants, the pair caught up over some food at the Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh store on Seng Poh Road.

In total, they spent about one and a half hours at the eatery which Yeo had introduced to Ma.

Unexpected visit

Red Ants reported that the owner, Judy Tay, hadn’t expected Yeo and Ma to pay her shop a visit.

Caught by surprise and seeking to be welcoming to her guests, Tay rushed to a nearby market to buy some fruits which she arranged into a fruit platter for the pair.

As it was the day of the Dumpling Festival, Tay also gave Ma some dumplings.

More bak kut teh

It seems that Ma is a big fan of bak kut teh, as he posted on Facebook about a visit to another bak kut teh restaurant just one day prior.

This time he visited Ng Ah Sio Bah Kut Teh on Rangoon Road.

It appears to be a familiar eatery for him, as exhibited by this photo of him posing with another photo of him at the restaurant.

In Singapore for a book signing

According to Straits Times, apart from eating bak kut teh, Ma was in Singapore to promote his biography, Memoirs Of My Eight-Year Presidency: 2008 to 2016, at the Singapore Book Fair.

Another post on Facebook showed quite a crowd in attendance, eager to get Ma to sign their copy of his book.

Imagine if they all went for bak kut teh together.

Top image from George Yeo Facebook