Pikachu + Jigglypuff boots & bag going for hundreds as part of Italian streetwear brand

Good buy or goodbye?

Melanie Lim | June 18, 07:22 pm

Upsurge

On May 5, Italian streetwear brand GCDS released a line of Pokemon items as part of their 2019 Spring collection.

Here are some models rocking the items:

View this post on Instagram

SAD AT NIGHT? SHOP @ GCDS.IT ⚡️

A post shared by GCDS (@gcdswear) on

View this post on Instagram

ROUGH XMAS ? ⚡️ @sashadidntwakeup

A post shared by GCDS (@gcdswear) on

View this post on Instagram

HOW WAS YOUR DAY?

A post shared by GCDS (@gcdswear) on

Pokemon fans have reason to celebrate as items from this collection are now available via the GCDS online shop.

And yes, Singapore is listed as one of the shipping addresses.

A pair of these Pikachu or Jigglypuff high-knee boots cost €378 (S$581), and are sure to make whoever wears them stand out from a mile away:

Image via GCDS
Image via GCDS

If you’re not feeling too adventurous, opt for a Pikachu or Jigglypuff roundy bag at €405 (S$622) each:

Image via GCDS
Image via GCDS

Other items from the brand include this Jigglypuff raglan hoodie which costs €243 (S$373) and Pikachu knitted sweatshirt at €370 (S$568):

Image via GCDS

Pricey, but hardcore fans might just splurge on them.

Top image courtesy of gcdswear on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

