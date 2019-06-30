Pikachu + Jigglypuff boots & bag going for hundreds as part of Italian streetwear brand
Good buy or goodbye?
On May 5, Italian streetwear brand GCDS released a line of Pokemon items as part of their 2019 Spring collection.
Here are some models rocking the items:
Pokemon fans have reason to celebrate as items from this collection are now available via the GCDS online shop.
And yes, Singapore is listed as one of the shipping addresses.
A pair of these Pikachu or Jigglypuff high-knee boots cost €378 (S$581), and are sure to make whoever wears them stand out from a mile away:
If you’re not feeling too adventurous, opt for a Pikachu or Jigglypuff roundy bag at €405 (S$622) each:
Other items from the brand include this Jigglypuff raglan hoodie which costs €243 (S$373) and Pikachu knitted sweatshirt at €370 (S$568):
Pricey, but hardcore fans might just splurge on them.
Top image courtesy of gcdswear on Instagram
