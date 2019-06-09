Funan mall reopening on June 28 with Dyson, Brompton Junction & 180 more retail brands
Funan mall is opening this month after a prolonged hiatus.
You might have seen their new look recently, with unique architecture and modernistic design:
Funan mall will have indoor cycling path so people on bicycles can ride through like ‘Wooo’
Reopening on June 28, 2019, the new Funan Mall will have more than 180 retail brands focusing on six themes – tech, craft, play, fit, chic and taste.
30 per cent of these retail outlets include flagship and concept stores as well as brands new to the market.
You can look forward to Dyson’s concept store, and foldable bike maker Brompton Junction’s first flagship store in Southeast Asia.
There will also be a seven-screen multiplex featuring Deluxe Plus and Gold Class Express seatings as well as Virtual Reality pods in the foyer.
Local brands
60 per cent of the stores will feature local brands such as Kopitiam, FairPrice and Wild Rice theatre.
Kopitiam will be launching KOPItech in the mall where diners can make their orders via Facebook messaging or self-service kiosks.
Funan’s FairPrice Finest will also allow visitors to shop and pay on mobile.
Singapore’s True Group will launch its flagship TFX fitness centre with a swimming pool and outdoor deck.
Other local F&B retails that you might be familiar with are Collin’s, Tiong Bahru Bakery, Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Qi Ji and Old Chang Kee.
Local fashion brand Love Bonito will be opening its largest outlet in Singapore there as well.
Returning brands
Just like old times, there will be tech retailers opening in the new Funan Mall.
Lenovo will be opening a flagship store and COURTS will be introducing its first Internet of Things (IoT) store.
DJI will be selling drones and accessories at their first Singapore store in Funan too.
On top of that, there will be a GamePro Shop which will organise eSports tournaments in the future.
Photography tenants like Alan Photo and T K FOTO will be making their return too.
Here’s a list of retail examples that you can find in Funan Mall, according to the six themes:
