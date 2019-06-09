fbpx

Funan mall reopening on June 28 with Dyson, Brompton Junction & 180 more retail brands

Fu-yo.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 3, 11:43 am

Funan mall is opening this month after a prolonged hiatus.

You might have seen their new look recently, with unique architecture and modernistic design:

Funan mall will have indoor cycling path so people on bicycles can ride through like ‘Wooo’

Reopening on June 28, 2019

Reopening on June 28, 2019, the new Funan Mall will have more than 180 retail brands focusing on six themes – tech, craft, play, fit, chic and taste.

30 per cent of these retail outlets include flagship and concept stores as well as brands new to the market.

You can look forward to Dyson’s concept store, and foldable bike maker Brompton Junction’s first flagship store in Southeast Asia.

There will also be a seven-screen multiplex featuring Deluxe Plus and Gold Class Express seatings as well as Virtual Reality pods in the foyer.

Local brands

60 per cent of the stores will feature local brands such as Kopitiam, FairPrice and Wild Rice theatre.

Image from CapitaLand.

Kopitiam will be launching KOPItech in the mall where diners can make their orders via Facebook messaging or self-service kiosks.

Funan’s FairPrice Finest will also allow visitors to shop and pay on mobile.

Singapore’s True Group will launch its flagship TFX fitness centre with a swimming pool and outdoor deck.

Image from CapitaLand.

Other local F&B retails that you might be familiar with are Collin’s, Tiong Bahru Bakery, Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Qi Ji and Old Chang Kee.

Local fashion brand Love Bonito will be opening its largest outlet in Singapore there as well.

Returning brands

Just like old times, there will be tech retailers opening in the new Funan Mall.

Lenovo will be opening a flagship store and COURTS will be introducing its first Internet of Things (IoT) store.

DJI will be selling drones and accessories at their first Singapore store in Funan too.

On top of that, there will be a GamePro Shop which will organise eSports tournaments in the future.

Photography tenants like Alan Photo and T K FOTO will be making their return too.

Here’s a list of retail examples that you can find in Funan Mall, according to the six themes:

Tech
  • ATLAS EXPERIENCE
  • audio-technica
  • Authorised Mi Store
  • BEST DENKI
  • Casterly Laptop
  • COURTS
  • Fujifilm Studio
  • Mac.Infinity
  • Tech360.tv
  • We The People
Craft 
  • ABC Cooking Studio
  • CRISTOFORI Music
  • Drumstruck
  • The Green Capsule
  • THINK
Play
  • Golden Village
  • The Collector’s Base
  • Wild Rice
Fit
  • Brompton Junction
  • Climb Central
  • The ARK Futsal
  • TFX
Chic
  • Carrie K.
  • G-SHOCK CASIO
  • FOSSIL
  • JD Sports
  • Love Bonito
  • SIX
  • Superdry
  • THE FORM
  • THE SHIRT BAR
  • VANS
Taste
  • Avobites
  • Afuri Ramen
  • Butterknife Folk
  • Fireless Kitchen
  • GOCHABAR
  • Little Caesars
  • THE DARK gallery
  • Tiong Bahru Bakery
  • Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles
  • WORKSPACE espresso bar

All images from CapitaLand

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

