Funan mall reopening on June 28 with Dyson, Brompton Junction & 180 more retail brands

Funan mall is opening this month after a prolonged hiatus.

You might have seen their new look recently, with unique architecture and modernistic design:

Reopening on June 28, 2019

Reopening on June 28, 2019, the new Funan Mall will have more than 180 retail brands focusing on six themes – tech, craft, play, fit, chic and taste.

30 per cent of these retail outlets include flagship and concept stores as well as brands new to the market.

You can look forward to Dyson’s concept store, and foldable bike maker Brompton Junction’s first flagship store in Southeast Asia.

There will also be a seven-screen multiplex featuring Deluxe Plus and Gold Class Express seatings as well as Virtual Reality pods in the foyer.

Local brands

60 per cent of the stores will feature local brands such as Kopitiam, FairPrice and Wild Rice theatre.

Kopitiam will be launching KOPItech in the mall where diners can make their orders via Facebook messaging or self-service kiosks.

Funan’s FairPrice Finest will also allow visitors to shop and pay on mobile.

Singapore’s True Group will launch its flagship TFX fitness centre with a swimming pool and outdoor deck.

Other local F&B retails that you might be familiar with are Collin’s, Tiong Bahru Bakery, Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Qi Ji and Old Chang Kee.

Local fashion brand Love Bonito will be opening its largest outlet in Singapore there as well.

Returning brands

Just like old times, there will be tech retailers opening in the new Funan Mall.

Lenovo will be opening a flagship store and COURTS will be introducing its first Internet of Things (IoT) store.

DJI will be selling drones and accessories at their first Singapore store in Funan too.

On top of that, there will be a GamePro Shop which will organise eSports tournaments in the future.

Photography tenants like Alan Photo and T K FOTO will be making their return too.

Here’s a list of retail examples that you can find in Funan Mall, according to the six themes:

Tech ATLAS EXPERIENCE

audio-technica

Authorised Mi Store

BEST DENKI

Casterly Laptop

COURTS

Fujifilm Studio

Mac.Infinity

Tech360.tv

We The People Craft ABC Cooking Studio

CRISTOFORI Music

Drumstruck

The Green Capsule

THINK Play Golden Village

The Collector’s Base

Wild Rice Fit Brompton Junction

Climb Central

The ARK Futsal

TFX Chic Carrie K.

G-SHOCK CASIO

FOSSIL

JD Sports

Love Bonito

SIX

Superdry

THE FORM

THE SHIRT BAR

VANS Taste Avobites

Afuri Ramen

Butterknife Folk

Fireless Kitchen

GOCHABAR

Little Caesars

THE DARK gallery

Tiong Bahru Bakery

Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles

WORKSPACE espresso bar

All images from CapitaLand