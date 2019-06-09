S’pore restaurants offer free fish head curry & bak chor mee if Liverpool wins Champions League

If Liverpool wins the Champions League on June 2, 2019, fans will be able to receive free food.

Free curry fish head

Gayatri Restaurant will be offering a free curry fish head to every fan who dons a Liverpool jersey if the football team wins the Champions League finals in Madrid.

The match between Tottenham and Liverpool will take place in Madrid at June 2, 3am.

This offer is only available for dine-in customers at any of Gayatri’s three outlets on June 2, 2019:

122 Race Course Road, #01-01, Singapore 218583 (map) 723 East Coast Road, Singapore 459071 (map) 212 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068645 (map)

This is their Facebook post:

Free bak chor mee

Meanwhile, Ah Lim Jalan Tua Kong Mee Pok is offering a free bowl of bak chor mee to all fans who turn up in a Liverpool jersey.

This offer will be available on June 3, 2019 from 7am to 9pm.

Do note that the free bak chor mee is limited to one bowl per person, and does not include prawns. You can top up S$1 if you wish to have prawns.

Ah Lim Jalan Tua Kong Mee Pok is located at 64 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427786 (map).

