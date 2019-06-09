fbpx

Famous Amos S’pore selling 100g of cookies at S$1 from June 6, 2019

For Singtel users only.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 6, 08:48 pm

Singtel users, here’s a small treat for you.

Famous Amos cookies at S$1 only

Famous Amos Singapore will be selling 100g of cookies at S$1 for Singtel users.

This discount is only limited to the first 7,000 customers who flash the promotion via the Singtel app.

You can get to choose any types of cookies you like on the menu.

You can redeem this discount at all Famous Amos outlets in Singapore starting from June 6.

Top photo from Famous Amos Singapore

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

