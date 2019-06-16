FamilyMart M’sia introduces brown sugar bubble milk from S$1.41 per cup

On June 11, FamilyMart Malaysia introduced a new item on its menu: Brown Sugar Bubble Milk.

Imported pearls and fresh milk

In the Facebook post, the convenience store states that the drink uses imported brown sugar pearls from Taiwan and 100 per cent fresh milk.

S$1.41 per cup till June 25

It also announced an introductory promotion: “Like” FamilyMart Malaysia’s Facebook page, and you can get the drink at a special introductory price of RM4.90 (S$1.41) until June 25.

After the promotional period, the beverage will be available at RM6.90 (S$2.26).

Even at its usual price, the drink is relatively more affordable compared to Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Milk, which costs S$5.30.

Too popular

Some customers complained that it got sold out quickly, or that news of it travelled faster than it was made available.

A trade-off for its affordability, perhaps.

The Japanese convenience store, which recently opened an outlet at JB City Square, is known for its variety of relatively affordable snacks.

