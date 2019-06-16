fbpx

FamilyMart M’sia introduces brown sugar bubble milk from S$1.41 per cup

Malaysia boba boleh.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 12, 03:41 pm

On June 11, FamilyMart Malaysia introduced a new item on its menu: Brown Sugar Bubble Milk.

Imported pearls and fresh milk

In the Facebook post, the convenience store states that the drink uses imported brown sugar pearls from Taiwan and 100 per cent fresh milk.

Image may contain: drink
Photo by Facebook / Lala Chan
Image may contain: one or more people, drink and outdoor
Photo by Facebook / Kelly Chua

S$1.41 per cup till June 25

It also announced an introductory promotion: “Like” FamilyMart Malaysia’s Facebook page, and you can get the drink at a special introductory price of RM4.90 (S$1.41) until June 25.

After the promotional period, the beverage will be available at RM6.90 (S$2.26).

Even at its usual price, the drink is relatively more affordable compared to Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Milk, which costs S$5.30.

Image may contain: one or more people and drink
Photo from Facebook / Lee Agas

Too popular

Some customers complained that it got sold out quickly, or that news of it travelled faster than it was made available.

Screenshot from Facebook / FamilyMart Malaysia
Screenshot from Facebook / FamilyMart Malaysia
Screenshot from Facebook / FamilyMart Malaysia
Screenshot from Facebook / FamilyMart Malaysia

A trade-off for its affordability, perhaps.

The Japanese convenience store, which recently opened an outlet at JB City Square, is known for its variety of relatively affordable snacks.

Top image via Lee Agas and FamilyMart Malaysia’s Facebook post

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

