Ex-NCMP Yee Jenn Jong responds to ESM Goh: S’poreans need not fear change if there’s a strong alternative slate

With the 4G political leaders taking over the leadership of Singapore in the next few years, the feeling of change is in the air.

Workers’ Party (WP) member Yee Jenn Jong shared the concerns of an elderly man who had reflected about change — but in a different flavour.

When the former Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) was distributing cookies at Marine Terrace in Marine Parade on May 30, 2019, the man told Yee about his concerns over what change will bring about, should a different party run the constituency or even Singapore.

This is despite the fact that the man was appreciative that the WP has been caring for the less-privileged residents in the area.

Fear is unnecessary

In response, Yee wrote that such a fear is unnecessary as the government agencies ought to assist the Members of Parliament (MPs) and serve the residents fairly.

“If roads were not fixed, as MP if elected and as a resident of Joo Chiat myself, I would see to it that LTA fixes it. If parks were not maintained, then I would chase NParks. Private housing is not run by town councils, only HDB flats, yet people fear for lack of knowledge or from stereotypes painted. The government agencies are obligated to make things right regardless of which party the MP is from.”

Yee also dispelled rumours of a constituency managed by the opposition will “turn into a slum” in his post.

Yee highlighted that fear is a political strategy from the People’s Action Party (PAP).

“And we need not impose such fear on ourselves, because fear is the politics that the ruling party had been playing for so long.”

Important to have strong alternative political candidates

Yee wrote that a strong and credible alternative slate is important to “force the incumbent to be responsive and innovative”.

He added that this is the reason why there is anti-monopoly law in business.

However, Yee said that this is not so in politics, as “we have often been told that the ruling party needs a super strong majority or even absolute rule (we just heard it again from ESM Goh)”

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said in a recent interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that the PAP will have to occupy 75 to 80 percent of seats at the Parliament in order to come across as a strong government.

Yee argued that WP is the credible alternative to PAP, mentioning his personal experience prior to 2011 election which prompted him to join WP.

“I had the sense that change would not come unless there was a credible alternative.”

Yee also shared WP’s growth over the eight years since he joined the party.

“I was heartened that through discipline, WP had progressed on building a stronger slate when I saw the candidates of GE2006. That gave me more confidence to come forward. GE2011 saw candidates with even stronger professional credentials. More joined after 2011 and we could see that in GE2015.”

You can view his full post here:

Top photo collage from Yee Jenn Jong’s Facebook