Man tasered at Everton Park by police officers charged with attempted assault

A video of a man getting tasered at Everton Park at the Outram area recently went viral on June 9.

In the video, the man appeared unfocused and was seen facing off against police officers.

He did not budge even when ordered to “get down” or after being hit with a baton.

He finally went down after he was tasered.

Man was out on bail, facing charges

CNA reported the man’s identity as 25-year-old Indian national Murugesan Ragupathiraja.

He was charged in court on Monday with attempting to assault a police officer, causing annoyance to the public while drunk, and causing mischief by kicking two wooden benches at Duxton Plain Park.

The damage he caused to the benches is reportedly valued at S$911.40.

The police reportedly said in a statement that Murugesan was out on court bail when he committed these alleged offences.

He also faces seven other charges:

Robbing a man of S$160, an ATM card and a bag after rubbing red powder, believed to be chilli powder, into the victim’s eyes.

Using indecent words on a public officer inside a Certis CISCO auxiliary police van.

Spitting at an auxiliary police officer, and

Slapping each side of an auxiliary police officer’s face.

Murugesan has had his bail revoked, and has reportedly been in custody since Tuesday. His case will be mentioned again in court on July 9.

If found guilty of his new offences, he faces penalties including a jail sentence of up to four years, and a fine.

