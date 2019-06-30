Europe to roast in scorching 40°C heatwave end-June, early-July 2019

Europe in the last week of June 2019 is going to experience a sweltering heat blitzkrieg.

Many countries there are expected to roast in scorching temperatures, forecasts have predicted.

Intense heatwave across numerous countries

Accuweather has predicted that the continent will see a “potentially dangerous” heatwave across large portions of central and western Europe, starting from June 24.

The intense heat over Europe is due to the combination of a storm stalling over the Atlantic Ocean, and high pressure over Central Europe.

This would result in hot air over Africa being pulled northward and over Europe.

A heatwave is on the way for much of Europe (UK and Ireland on the fringes of it, but missing the worst of the heat). This map shows how hot it will be by Thursday https://t.co/fQ8mVfDruc #ukweather #weather #europe #heatwave pic.twitter.com/buY5lKqQKl — Simon Keeling (@weatherschool) June 22, 2019

Spain reportedly felt the first wave of intense heat over the weekend, with temperatures in Madrid hitting 32°C on June 22.

By Monday, the heat will then spread northward into other countries like France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Italy, reported CNN.

Cities like Paris, Frankfurt and Berlin can expect a multi-day heatwave as well, with daily temperatures hitting near 32°C or above.

French forecaster Météo-France stated that from Monday, the mercury was expected to rise in the majority of France, to between 35°C and 40°C.

Potential record-breaking heat in Germany

Meanwhile in Germany, meteorologists stated that there was a 50 percent chance of temperatures hitting 40°C, potentially breaking the previous 2015 record of 40.3°C in the state of Bavaria, The Guardian reported.

The heatwave is expected to reach its peak on Wednesday or Thursday.

The United Kingdom might not escape the heat as well, albeit at slightly less scorching temperatures.

Parts of Southern England have been predicted to experience temperatures of 27°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Accuweather, but there is a likelihood that the mercury may rise even further later in the week.

The heatwave is expected to last until the start of July.

