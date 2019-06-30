fbpx

Back
﻿

Satellite distance-based ERP coming to S’pore in 2020: Pay-as-you-drive system a reality

Consumption-based charging coming.

Mandy How |Belmont Lay | June 17, 03:48 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

The next generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system is coming.

And it is arriving as early as 2020.

Satellite system

Under the new Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based ERP system, motorists will be charged by the distance they travel along congested roads, as opposed to a flat-fee that is currently in place.

In other words, motorists will be charged money using an advanced satellite system.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times that a replacement exercise will commence progressively from 2020.

Existing ERP in-vehicle units (IUs) will be replaced with new on-board units (OBUs).

Details are sketchy but the first replacement will be free of charge.

The OBU will be larger than the current IU.

What new units can do

According to LTA, the new OBUs will be able to provide more “value-added” services to motorists, including:

  • Automatic payment for Off-Peak Cars usage
  • Electronic payment for roadside parking
  • Electronic payment for checkpoint tolls
  • Provision of relevant real-time traffic information tailored to one’s location

Concept photos of the new OBUs are already being circulated online:

Image via mycarforum.com
Image via mycarforum.com

It will display more information for motorists on their journeys.

Image via mycarforum.com
Image via mycarforum.com
Image via mycarforum.com
Image via mycarforum.com

What is to come

Once the islandwide distance-based charging system is deployed, motorists will pay according to the distance they chalk up on congested roads.

The 80 or so ERP gantries will be dismantled.

Current and new ERP systems will co-exist during transition period.

The transition period is likely to take more than a year, will close to one million OBUs installed in vehicles.

In the meantime, charges will continue to be on a “per-entry” basis.

Top image via mycarforum.com

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Former Cambodian child worker rescued from rubbish dump graduates as valedictorian from Australian university

Inspirational.

June 17, 04:10 pm

Photos of camera, cigarette pack & glass bottle found in stomach of dead stingray goes viral

The horrifying scale of pollution.

June 17, 03:26 pm

S'poreans rush to support Yishun Park Hawker Centre curry puff stall that had S$1,064 stolen

Helping a fellow Singaporean, one curry puff at a time.

June 17, 03:22 pm

Police officer found dead with gunshot wound at Yishun North neighbourhood police centre

The incident took place on Sunday.

June 17, 02:14 pm

Young Japanese "uriko" beer sellers carry 17kg beer kegs around like it's no big deal

Very cool.

June 17, 02:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close