Suspected drug offender climbs down from 12th floor in Sin Ming Ave to avoid arrest

A 38-year-old suspected drug offender scaled down an HDB block at Sin Ming Avenue from the 12th to ninth floor to avoid arrest on Thursday, June 13.

However, he was still arrested.

Authorities were conducting a raid.

He was among six Singaporean men arrested in this case.

Drugs seized

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said about 1,206g of Ice, 891g of cannabis and 137 ecstasy tablets worth about S$143,000 were seized.

The first two suspects in this case were arrested in the lift at the ground floor of the Sin Ming HDB block.

Officers prepared to raid a unit on the 12th floor after drugs were seized from the duo.

Threw stuff out

The 38-year-old suspect was seen throwing items out of the kitchen window.

The suspect began to scale down from the unit located on the 12th floor, “in total disregard of his own safety and others”, CNB said.

He entered a ninth floor unit and was arrested.

More drugs seized

About 354g of Ice was recovered on the ground floor of the block, and about 693g of Ice and 87 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the 12th floor unit.

Two more suspects linked to the case were arrested subsequently.

Officers raided a unit in the vicinity of Marine Vista.

Another suspect was arrested and escorted to his rented private apartment around Robey Crescent near Hougang.

Cannabis was seized in both units.

This was one of the cases in an islandwide operation conducted from Monday to Friday.

A total of 115 suspected drug offenders were arrested

Apart from Sin Ming, the operation covered areas such as Balestier, Boon Lay, Buangkok, Bukit Batok, Eunos, Marsiling, Sembawang, Whampoa, Woodlands and Yishun.