Ip Man actor Donnie Yen, 56, shows off intense kung fu moves in behind-the-scenes training video

Rapid fire punches intensify.

Ashley Tan | June 25, 06:24 pm

Many of us have probably watched Donnie Yen in action in his blockbuster Ip Man movie franchise.

Fans marvelled at his stoic portrayal of the titular character, the grit with which Ip Man stood up for his beliefs, and the ferocity with which he single-handedly took down 10 baddies at a time.

Recently, the martial-arts actor gave fans an inside look at the toil and hard work that goes on behind the scenes of his well-choreographed kung fu flicks.

Showing off his kung fu skills

Yen uploaded a training video of himself on June 23, 2019 to his Instagram page, @donnieyenofficial, along with a caption that read, “I am always looking to create new and inspiring action throughout my career in all my films.

The video shows off his kung fu prowess, and seems to be a compilation of numerous behind-the-scenes footage of his training for different movies.

In it, he executes some well-placed punches, rolls and flying kicks, and can be seen rehearsing fight choreography with other partners.

Here are some of the highlights.

Impressive.

You can watch the full video below.

Hyping up fans for upcoming Ip Man 4

Yen might have shared the training video to hype up his fans for Ip Man 4, set for release in July 2019.

The actor is well-versed in different types of martial arts, like Wing Chun, Wushu, Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Yen even managed to break into Western media when he was cast in the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Photo from Wikia

Yen’s upcoming projects include playing Commander Tung in Disney’s 2020 Mulan film.

Said Yen on Instagram:

“Train hard. Never stop while you are breathing.”

Top photo from @donnieyenofficial / IG

