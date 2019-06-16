Don Don Donki opening 6th outlet soon at Clarke Quay Central

Popular Japanese discount store Don Don Donki is opening yet another outlet in Singapore.

This time round, it’s at Clarke Quay Central.

Opening “soon”

According to 8 Days, the outlet will be located at the basement level of the shopping centre.

While the opening date has not been confirmed, it is said that the outlet will be opening “soon”.

Sixth of ten outlets

This is the chain’s sixth outlet in Singapore.

The five other outlets are at Square 2, City Square Mall, Orchard Central, 100AM and the Sweet Potato Factory at Jewel Changi.

It was originally reported that the Japanese chain plans to have 10 stores in Singapore by 2020.

Where will they open next?

