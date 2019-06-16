fbpx

Back
﻿

Don Don Donki opening 6th outlet soon at Clarke Quay Central

It will be located at the basement level of the mall.

Fasiha Nazren | June 16, 12:56 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Popular Japanese discount store Don Don Donki is opening yet another outlet in Singapore.

This time round, it’s at Clarke Quay Central.

Opening “soon”

According to 8 Days, the outlet will be located at the basement level of the shopping centre.

While the opening date has not been confirmed, it is said that the outlet will be opening “soon”.

Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale’s Facebook page

Sixth of ten outlets

This is the chain’s sixth outlet in Singapore.

The five other outlets are at Square 2, City Square Mall, Orchard Central, 100AM and the Sweet Potato Factory at Jewel Changi.

It was originally reported that the Japanese chain plans to have 10 stores in Singapore by 2020.

Where will they open next?

Related stories:

Don Don Donki outlet opening at City Square Mall Jan. 11, 2019, will be largest outlet in S’pore

Don Don Donki will open their 4th outlet at Novena Square 2 on May 8, 2019

h/t: 8 Days

Top image from Clarke Quay Central’s Instagram page and Singapore Atrium Sale‘s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jewel Changi Airport confirms woman was injured on sky nets, urges visitors to be careful

The operations at Canopy Park are being monitored, and safety procedures will be refined accordingly.

June 16, 12:20 pm

S'pore's first-ever Commando officer reveals how he set up an elite force & made it 'best in the SAF'

To think Clarence Tan signed on to the army only because he 'loved the outdoors'.

June 16, 11:12 am

Woman sustains deep cut on finger after allegedly falling on sky nets at Jewel Changi Airport

Ouch.

June 16, 10:34 am

Here's the story behind how a S'porean artist ended up getting arrested outside Parliament House

In two interviews, local artist Seelan Palay describes the full story behind '32 Years', the performance art piece that landed him in jail.

June 15, 10:06 pm

S'poreans showed DPM Heng at morning dialogue that they care a lot about the environment

Climate change is an existential threat.

June 15, 09:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close