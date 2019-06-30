Korean jeweller releases Disney Princess-themed rings & necklaces

Korean jeweller Lloyd The Gift has released a line of Disney Princess-themed rings and necklaces.

Characters available include Snow White, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella and Rapunzel:

The rings and necklaces retail for 79,900 won (S$93.40) each, although Lloyd is currently having a 25 per cent discount where you can get each item at 59,900 won (S$70).

Here are some photos of how these beautiful rings look up close:

As well as some photos of how these necklaces look like up-close:

While Lloyd currently does not ship to Singapore, you can make your requests for these jewellery known on Airfrov, where travellers who are going to or coming back from South Korea can help you purchase it at a fee.

You can browse the jeweller’s website here.

Top image courtesy of Lloyd on Instagram