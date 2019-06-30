fbpx

Korean jeweller releases Disney Princess-themed rings & necklaces

May all your princess dreams come true.

Melanie Lim | June 20, 04:43 pm

Korean jeweller Lloyd The Gift has released a line of Disney Princess-themed rings and necklaces.

Characters available include Snow White, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella and Rapunzel:

View this post on Instagram

. 친구소환하면 친구랑 같이 쓸 수 있도록 공주손거울 드릴게요! ! 로이드X프린세스 공주반지 콜라보 기념 온라인 선판매 D-1💓 . 6/20일(목) 프린세스 공주반지 온라인 선판매 기념으로 로이드가 총 20분께 친구와 함께 사용할 수있는 공주손거울을 1인당 2개씩 드려요! 같이 받고싶은 친구 소환하기, 다음 주 월요일에 발표하고 바로 보내드릴게요, 거울 종류는 랜덤으로 발송 됩니다, 많은 참여 부탁 드려요🥰 . #로이드 #로이드프린세스 #로이드콜라보 #로이드프린세스링 #프린세스콜라보 #프린세스링 #백설공주 #신데렐라 #에리얼 #미녀와야수 #라푼젤 #디즈니 #disney #이벤트

A post shared by 로이드 (@lloyd_thegift) on

The rings and necklaces retail for 79,900 won (S$93.40) each, although Lloyd is currently having a 25 per cent discount where you can get each item at 59,900 won (S$70).

Here are some photos of how these beautiful rings look up close:

Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram

As well as some photos of how these necklaces look like up-close:

Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram
Image via Lloyd the gift on Instagram

While Lloyd currently does not ship to Singapore, you can make your requests for these jewellery known on Airfrov, where travellers who are going to or coming back from South Korea can help you purchase it at a fee.

You can browse the jeweller’s website here.

Top image courtesy of Lloyd on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

