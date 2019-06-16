Din Tai Fung Australia launches giant rainbow Xiao Long Baos for S$9.30 each
Great for the 'gram, great for business.
Events
Assisi Fun Day
16 June 2019, 10am-430pm
SJI International School
Upsurge
Upsurge
From now till June 15, Din Tai Fung in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia will be selling giant, rainbow Xiao Long Baos (XLBs) for AUD$9.80 each, which converts to S$9.33.
The colours of the XLBs are inspired by Vivid Sydney, a three-week event that consists of music, light sculptures, and seminars.
Each bao is apparently hand-made and steamed fresh to order.
Expect fillings of seafood and pork swimming in broth, which you can drink up with a straw served alongside the dish.
Here’s how the rainbow XLB will look among other dishes:
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Vivid, starting tomorrow night, with our limited edition Giant Rainbow Dumpling 🌈🌈 The single giant dumpling, seven times larger than Din Tai Fung’s regular xiao long bao, is delicious, juicy and seemingly endless – perfect to devour alone or with friends and a sure-fire way to fuel walking the streets of @vividsydney
And here are more true-to-colour photos by customers:
If you’re curious, here’s how they make it:
The chefs combine rolls of coloured dough and flatten it into a round pastry before wrapping the fillings in it.
Cool.
Top image via Din Tai Fung Australia’s Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.