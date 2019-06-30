fbpx

DAP in M’sia coalition govt is ‘reincarnation’ of Lee Kuan Yew party, says PAS opposition

He said that Malaysia is in danger of becoming a Singapore.

Martino Tan | June 23, 01:27 am

The Chinese bogeyman is back in Malaysia.

Selangor PAS election director Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir said that Malaysia is in danger of becoming a “second Singapore” with no regard for special rights for the Malays and bumiputera.

Speaking at his party’s 65th annual congress in Kuantan on June 22, Roslan said if Malays become complacent, Malays will see “our dignity compromised and our nation compromised… not impossible for us to become a second Singapore”.

DAP a “Lee Kuan Yew party”

“In that overwhelming desire for change, they did not realise that the party that came to power is a reincarnation of the Lee Kuan Yew party (PAP),” Malaysiakini reported Roslan saying.

Roslan also said that many who voted for Pakatan Harapan (PH) were unaware of “DAP’s insidious influence on the other parties”.

The DAP, Democratic Action Party, is one of the four component parties of the PH government coalition.

DAP was formed by former members of the deregistered People’s Action Party of Malaysia.

Malaysiakini also noted that Roslan said the “uniting of the two largest Malay parties is to plan a straight fight against (Pakatan) Harapan”.

Both PAS and former governing party Umno are now in the opposition.

The Malay Mail reported Roslan’s observations from the Semenyih by-election in March 2, 2019.

Roslan said then that “Malay voters unhesitatingly gave their open support when they saw PAS and Umno alongside each other”.

Barisan Nasional, the political coalition that includes Umno, won the by-election, marking the first time a seat switched to another party after the 14th General Elections.

Top photo from YouTube.

