fbpx

Back
﻿

Rather big wild crocodile found in drain at Sungei Kadut, S’pore

It was lying still.

Mandy How | June 21, 06:30 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

A wild crocodile has been spotted basking in Singapore.

More specifically, in a drain at Sungei Kadut, which is an industrial estate in the north.

Here’s the video, uploaded to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on June 21 and credited to Zul:

The video shows a group of men leaning over the drain’s railings, before panning to the drain.

A crocodile, about two metres long, is seen lying still in the drain, surrounded by low levels of water.

The camera then shifts to capture the scenes of the surroundings, and a voice can be heard saying, “Found a crocodile at Sungei Kadut Street 5”.

In case you can’t see the giant reptile:

Subsequently, another photo by one Zul Ashiiro showed the crocodile in the middle of a group, with its hands bound and mouth tied up.

Photo via Zul Ashiiro/Facebook

Crocodile secured

In response to Mothership queries, How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board, confirmed that they were alerted to the sighting of an estuarine crocodile on June 21, at 8:20am.

NParks officers worked with trained contractors to secure the crocodile, which has since been translocated to a crocodile farm.

You can read the full statement here:

“NParks was alerted to the sighting of an Estuarine crocodile in a drain at Sungei Kadut Drive at 8.20am on Friday, 21 June 2019. NParks officers worked with our trained contractors to secure the crocodile. It has since been translocated to a crocodile farm.

Should members of the public encounter a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away slowly. They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal. The public may also call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or contact us at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback to report the encounter.”

Top image by Zul Ashiiro 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Religious leaders in S'pore prayed for Heng Swee Keat's recovery after his May 2016 stroke

While stressing the role that POFMA also played in upholding racial and religious harmony, Heng also cracked a few jokes with Ambassador Ong Keng Yong.

June 21, 06:44 pm

GV Funan introduces 2 new halls with affordable premium seats

New movie place.

June 21, 06:17 pm

Aesthetic glow-in-the-dark crystal Pokeballs selling on Etsy for S$68.08

Don't throw them though.

June 21, 06:06 pm

Massive fire at Jalan Buroh, Jurong industrial area, explosions heard with billowing smoke

Hope everyone is safe.

June 21, 05:50 pm

North East Line MRT Kovan to Punggol to close earlier on Fridays & Saturdays in July 2019

Plan your route.

June 21, 05:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close