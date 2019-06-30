Rather big wild crocodile found in drain at Sungei Kadut, S’pore

A wild crocodile has been spotted basking in Singapore.

More specifically, in a drain at Sungei Kadut, which is an industrial estate in the north.

Here’s the video, uploaded to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on June 21 and credited to Zul:

The video shows a group of men leaning over the drain’s railings, before panning to the drain.

A crocodile, about two metres long, is seen lying still in the drain, surrounded by low levels of water.

The camera then shifts to capture the scenes of the surroundings, and a voice can be heard saying, “Found a crocodile at Sungei Kadut Street 5”.

In case you can’t see the giant reptile:

Subsequently, another photo by one Zul Ashiiro showed the crocodile in the middle of a group, with its hands bound and mouth tied up.

Crocodile secured

In response to Mothership queries, How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board, confirmed that they were alerted to the sighting of an estuarine crocodile on June 21, at 8:20am.

NParks officers worked with trained contractors to secure the crocodile, which has since been translocated to a crocodile farm.

You can read the full statement here:

“NParks was alerted to the sighting of an Estuarine crocodile in a drain at Sungei Kadut Drive at 8.20am on Friday, 21 June 2019. NParks officers worked with our trained contractors to secure the crocodile. It has since been translocated to a crocodile farm. Should members of the public encounter a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away slowly. They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal. The public may also call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or contact us at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback to report the encounter.”

Top image by Zul Ashiiro