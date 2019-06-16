fbpx

M’sian photographer takes creative photos in Jewel Changi Airport & other parts of S’pore

Refreshing.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 13, 04:10 pm

You have probably been to Jewel Changi Airport by now.

Otherwise, you would at least have seen photos or videos of it on your social media feed.

40m high Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi is world’s tallest indoor waterfall

Creative photos in Jewel Changi Airport

While the iconic waterfall in Jewel Changi Airport is stunning on its own, this Malaysian photographer who goes by the social media handle of “Patrick Heart” gave a creative spin to his photos of the HSBC Rain Vortex.

Photo by Patrick Heart.
Photo by Patrick Heart.

Some ideas for you if you are going there anytime soon.

Past photos taken in S’pore equally interesting

He has an album of photos taken at other buildings in Singapore.

Here’s one taken in Library @ Orchard, with a man “walking” on the wavy bookshelf.

Photo by Patrick Heart.

With some imagination, you can have a game of Quidditch in the heartlands too.

Photo by Patrick Heart.

Here’s one taken in the west — specifically, at Blk 64 Yung Kuang Road, which has a diamond-shaped orientation.

Photo by Patrick Heart.
Photo by Patrick Heart.

At Pearl Bank building before it was torn down:

Photo by Patrick Heart.

At Tan Boon Liat Building in Outram:

Photo by Patrick Heart.

Besides their imaginative angle, Heart’s photos were also coloured to bring out the mood of the picture.

Photo by Patrick Heart.

Here’s a dramatic sunset at South Beach Avenue.

Photo by Patrick Heart.

You can view the entire album here:

Top photo collage from Patrick Heart’s Facebook

