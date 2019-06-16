M’sian photographer takes creative photos in Jewel Changi Airport & other parts of S’pore
You have probably been to Jewel Changi Airport by now.
Otherwise, you would at least have seen photos or videos of it on your social media feed.
40m high Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi is world’s tallest indoor waterfall
Creative photos in Jewel Changi Airport
While the iconic waterfall in Jewel Changi Airport is stunning on its own, this Malaysian photographer who goes by the social media handle of “Patrick Heart” gave a creative spin to his photos of the HSBC Rain Vortex.
Some ideas for you if you are going there anytime soon.
Past photos taken in S’pore equally interesting
He has an album of photos taken at other buildings in Singapore.
Here’s one taken in Library @ Orchard, with a man “walking” on the wavy bookshelf.
With some imagination, you can have a game of Quidditch in the heartlands too.
Here’s one taken in the west — specifically, at Blk 64 Yung Kuang Road, which has a diamond-shaped orientation.
At Pearl Bank building before it was torn down:
At Tan Boon Liat Building in Outram:
Besides their imaginative angle, Heart’s photos were also coloured to bring out the mood of the picture.
Here’s a dramatic sunset at South Beach Avenue.
You can view the entire album here:
Top photo collage from Patrick Heart’s Facebook
