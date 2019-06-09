fbpx

Back
﻿

Dad in Eunos builds adorable ‘mini-mart’ with daughter using cardboards & toilet rolls

An idea supported by fellow daddy Pritam Singh.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 5, 12:18 am

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Parents in Singapore are coming up with creative ways to spend time with their children.

‘Mini-mart’ made from recyclables

According to a recent Instagram post from the Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh, one father has built a lovely ‘mini-mart’ with his daughter in their Eunos home.

The ‘mini-mart’ was made from a huge cardboard box, which was painted in blue and red.

The structure was also decorated with other recyclables such as toilet rolls and food packaging.

When Pritam visited, he said he ‘purchased’ ice cream from the little shop owner, Xin Ying:

Here’s the video and caption in the post if you cannot see it:

“Purchased an ice-cream from Xin Ying for two dollars. She runs a wonderful little shop selling sundry goods in the Eunos constituency of Aljunied GRC and is a most polite young lady. An ambassador for service excellence! 

Daddy Ken shows the way for the rest of us fathers. Instead of turning to gadgets to occupy our little ones, a little imagination and a desire to spend quality time with our children can turn a box into a shop or a spaceship. Fathers, let’s commit to playing a pro-active part in raising our children. And let’s exchange notes and ideas too!

Creative idea for parents

The father who built the mini-mart with his daughter won praises for spending quality time with his child using this creative idea.

Here are some screenshots of the positive comments left on Pritam’s Facebook post.

Here’s another Singaporean who spends time building toys for her kids with recyclables:

Sophia is a S’porean mum who doesn’t buy toys for her children. Here’s how you can be like Sophia.

Top photo from Pritam Singh’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

NTU graduate buys & gives 10,000 oBike & ofo bikes to poor students in Myanmar

They won't have to spend an hour to walk to school anymore.

June 4, 10:54 pm

Lady dedicates birthday message to 50-year-old father with Down syndrome, reflects on growing up with him

"It's okay to be different."

June 4, 07:14 pm

Chinese characters占占点 censored in China: Look like tanks during June 4 Tiananmen Massacre

Just creative Chinese circumventing censorship.

June 4, 06:42 pm

Veteran Taiwanese host He Yi-hang, 64, dies from colon cancer

He kept his illness from his peers.

June 4, 06:37 pm

Milksha: Taiwanese bubble tea with honey pearls opening in S'pore end June 2019

Another day, another bubble tea store opening.

June 4, 06:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close