Website claims entrepreneur seeking female roommate to stay in S’pore condo for free, will even give S$3,500 allowance

Editor’s note, June 11, 12:35am: The website contains many images taken from unrelated Instagram users. The condominium pictures are from a variety of real estate pages.

A website claiming to be by a straight, single male entrepreneur has put up a classifieds ad soliciting a female roommate or housemate.

The deal?

To live with the man and keep him company whenever he is in Singapore in his newly renovated condominium.

As part of the classifieds and probably to prove that it is a legit offer, photos of the condominium interior have been put up as well:

They also include photos of the bathroom and kitchen:

However, these photos are apparently taken from a variety of different sources online.

Who can apply?

According to the website, the man provided his name as Martin.

The site said any female who has chemistry with the man can live there without needing to pay a security deposit or a monthly rental fee.

So, what’s the catch?

Women only

You need to be a woman.

Specifically, you need to be a woman who has “chemistry” with Martin.

In his write-up about himself, Martin introduces himself as such:

“I am a straight, single entrepreneur (you can browse through my photos below) who is currently looking for a female housemate or roommate for my new, upcoming apartment condominium, here in Singapore…”

He then lists the amenities his potential roommate or housemate will get to enjoy, such as free Netflix, air-con, a washing machine and a dryer.

Chemistry is more important than looks

But what is Martin looking for in a housemate?

He wrote:

“I do not have a preset of criteria of what I’m looking for in the housemate/roommate. But to me, what is most important is chemistry. Physical traits such as looks, age, status and etc are secondary.”

And he expects to enjoy some quality time with his housemate:

“Basically, in this arrangement, you are just required to spend a few times a month with me (it can be planned around your schedule) for some company – fun, pleasure and hanging out such as having good conversations, watching movies, fine dining, shopping, travelling (optional), and intimacy, and where all expenses will be borne by me.”

On other days, the female roommate can invite friends over, with Martin covering the cost of groceries and toiletries.

Allowance paid

If you succeed in filling the vacancy, it doesn’t stop there.

Instead of having to pay him, Martin wants to pay you.

“In return for your time and company, I will reimburse you with monetary allowances (starting from SGD$3,500.00/month; the amount can be further discussed), as well as providing you with rent-free accommodation.”

To get in line for the chance to become Martin’s part-time live-in partner, or to find out more, he proposes having an initial meeting with “no physical contact” to feel out the vibe.

On his website is a form that interested applicants can fill in, and there is even a Singapore mobile number listed for WhatsApp communication, as well as Telegram, Line and WeChat options as his username is provided.

However, it appears the WhatsApp number is not in use and there is no way to verify the identity of the person behind the other channels of communication or the authenticity of the website.

Good luck?

How about maybe not?

Top image from martinsd1225 wixsite.