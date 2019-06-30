S’porean ‘Chow Yuen Fatt’ uses terrible bait on female tenant, gets police report lodged against him

Finding a suitable housemate can be a chore.

Advertisement

For one Joanne Chin, however, her troubles were multiplied by a potential landlord who goes by “Chow Yuen Fatt” on Facebook.

All in all, unwanted solicitation from Chow resulted in Chin making a police report, as she felt “disgusted and insulted” by his messages.

Enquiring about the room

Chow had listed a room for rent in Tampines East at S$500, presumably the rate for one month’s stay.

Advertisement

Chin also included some photos of Chow and his profile:

The conversation started in the late morning of June 16, 2019, when Chin messaged Chow asking about the listing.

Advertisement

Chow then asked Chin a number of personal questions:

However, Chin subsequently decided that she was no longer interested to rent the room, and expressed so.

That was when Chow offered a “free stay”:

Advertisement

When met by a skeptical Chin, Chow replied, “Gv u free oso useless… Hw to sayang u like tat…”

But it gets worse.

Despite a warning from Chin that she will be making a police report, Chow continues to taunt her, hoping that Chin will rise to the bait and sleep with him (?!).

True to her word, Chin made a police report on the same day.

In response to Mothership‘s queries, the police confirm that a report had been lodged over the incident.

You can read the original post here:

Advertisement

Top image via Joanne Chin/Facebook