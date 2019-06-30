Popular Osaka conveyor sushi chain opens in Telok Ayer, sushi from S$1.99

Osaka conveyor sushi chain Chojiro is now in Capital Square, Telok Ayer.

The brand, which has over 60 outlets and in Japan, is known for their fresh and affordable affordable sushi on home grounds.

In Singapore, the ala carte menu ranges from S$1.99 – S$19.99, while the set menu varies from S$12.99 – S$45.99.

Here’s a look at some of the sushi they serve:

Besides sushi, diners at Chojiro Singapore can look forward to dishes like grilled mackerel, sashimi, tempura, cold side dishes, and desserts.

Sushi platters are also available:

As well as set meals:

Flown in daily

According to the restaurant, seafood is flown in from Japan on a daily basis.

Sushi on the conveyer belt travel without a cover, all in the name of freshness (and aesthetics).

Chefs remove sushi that they deem subpar in terms of freshness and throw it away.

Nonetheless, diners have observed some kinks for the conveyor belt items.

If you’re worried, there’s still the option of ordering from the menu, where your food will be made-to-order.

For now, the 47-seater restaurant in Singapore will be overseen by six chefs from Japan.

Two of the chefs will be be based here permanently.

Chojiro is one of the six concepts at Japanese dining space GOCHI.

Address:

#01-02/08 Capital Square, 23 Church St, Singapore 049481

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday, 11:30am – 9pm

Top image via @yk20180217 and @i.am.songvely on Instagram