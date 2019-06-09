Mural painting in Chinatown features Detective Conan trying durian & enjoying it

Detective Conan: Fist of the Blue Sapphire is an animated movie airing in Singapore on June 13.

The latest movie sees Conan travelling overseas to Singapore where he and recurring rival Kaitou Kid become embroiled in a conspiracy involving a murder in Marina Bay Sands, and a mysterious Blue Sapphire jewel.

The movie was screened at a press conference on May 31.

Japanese voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi and Naoko Matsui, who voiced Conan and Sonoko Suzuki respectively, were amongst those in attendance.

Before that, the voice actors enjoyed a tour around Singapore, checking out several spots that were also featured in the movie, such as Marina Bay Sands and the Merlion.

Special Conan mural

They also stopped by 266 South Bridge Road to attend a small unveiling ceremony of a special mural to commemorate the movie’s release.

Painted by local mural painter Yip Yew Chong, the mural is a collaboration between Yip, Singapore Tourism Board, film distributor Odex, and Thye Shan Medical Hall who owns the wall.

Yamaguchi and Matsui were invited to add ‘finishing touches’ to the work as well.

In response to Mothership.sg‘s queries, Yip said that the mural took three and a half days to complete. He also had to deal with the added challenge of rain every single afternoon.

According to Yip, he painted an “imaginary and impossible shop selling all sorts of things one can find in Chinatown” since the movie features Conan in Chinatown.

The mural features durians, sundries, groceries, cooked food and pastries, a few chickens and a curious cat.

Cheekily, Yip added that he “[doesn’t] believe Conan has ever had durians before, but he seemed to [have] liked it.”

It’s the first time Yip has added an anime flair to his work, but he finds it an interesting contrast to his style.

Did you also manage to spot a tiny Easter egg?

It’s right beside the basket of vegetables, where Yamaguchi drew Kaito Kid’s insignia — a nod to the character’s signature on his heist notes.

Yip has also drawn a hidden blue sapphire somewhere in the highly detailed painting, and you can try finding it.

A noteworthy place of significance to any Conan fan, we’re certain.

Top image courtesy of Yip Yew Chong