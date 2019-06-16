fbpx

Up to 60% off Casio G-Shock & Baby-G watches until July 31

Cheap cheap cheap.

Joshua Lee | June 12, 04:02 pm

If you’re a fan of Casio’s G-Shock and Baby-G watches, this sale is for you.

Casio Singapore is having a massive sale for their watches, with some models retailing for as low as S$69.

Via Money Digest.

Available models include this Baby-G timepiece with a graffiti design which is going for S$69 (U.P S$139):

Via Casio.

Or this Baby-G model which was inspired by marine life. It costs S$79 (U.P:S$189):

Via Carousell.

This G-Shock Gravity Master model goes for S$229 (U.P: S$449):

Via Casio.

It also comes in gold for the same price:

Via Casio.

This G-Shock model is going for S$89 instead of its usual price of S$169:

 

The sale is on until July 31, while stocks last.

You can find Casio’s list of Singapore stores here.

Top images via Money Digest and Casio Singapore. 

