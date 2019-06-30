Girl in S’pore makes cardboard Transformer costume that turns into car when you crouch down

Cardboard seems to be the versatile medium of choice when it comes to ingenious outfits and creations.

Advertisement

And one girl in Singapore has certainly took it to the next level with a creation of her own.

Giving away Transformers costume on Facebook

On June 26, 2019, Tiara Lui Rusing posted a listing on Facebook advertising a costume she would be giving away.

This isn’t your average costume though—it’s entirely handmade using cardboard.

The costume wraps around your body and limbs, with your head peeking out from a flap at the top.

And while it might look pretty weird and incomprehensible, the magic appears when you crouch down.

Moving from a standing position to a crouching one will transform you into a small yellow automotive.

Here’s what it looks like after the transformation, with a real car for size comparison.

Now you can really use yourself to chope parking lots. But try not to, quite dangerous.

Advertisement

The costume seems to be pretty portable and lightweight as well, considering Lui was able wear it and transform on a MRT train, much likely to the bewilderment of many passengers.

She added that wearing the costume was akin to carrying a backpack.

The costume when transformed, even has some black stripes on the bonnet for added detail.

Advertisement

It’s clearly reminiscent of a specific character from the Transformers franchise, Bumblebee, a robot that can transform into a yellow sports car.

Unfortunately for all the kids out there, Lui specified that the costume can only be worn by those above 150cm.

Those interested in the costume can contact Lui directly via Facebook. Lui only picks up the costume at Clementi.

Advertisement

You can see the original listing on Facebook here:

Top photo from Tiara Lui Rusing / FB