S’pore bus driver, who used to be construction worker, now keeps bread on bus for other workers

A driver of bus 59 in Singapore always brings extra bread aboard — but it’s not for himself.

On June 14, one Jonathan Jabez Lee-Rappa learnt the story behind the gesture, which he subsequently shared on Facebook.

Flinging bread out the door

It began when the driver, instead of driving off, inched his vehicle forward and paused for around five seconds.

The door opened abruptly, and the bus uncle took out a packet of bread and flung it to some construction workers who were laying cables.

He then closed the door and drove off.

Curious, Lee-Rappa approached the driver and chatted with him for the remaining 10 minutes of his ride.

As it turned out, the elderly man used to be a construction worker in his early 20s.

Back then, his supervisor had apparently told him, “You’re so young, why are you working this – you can go and learn another trade skill, earn more money.”

The supervisor has since moved back to India, but the bus uncle kept the advice and went on to pick up more skills.

“Learn another trade skill, earn more money”

Today, the extra bread he keeps in his bus is for the construction workers toiling in the sun.

“I was there, I know what it’s like to not earn much. Back then, buying a can of coke or even some bread is a luxury.”

The driver also clarified that he is not friends with the workers whom he had just given bread to.

When Lee-Rappa alighted, the uncle reminded him, “Must never forget where you come from ok?”

