fbpx

Back
﻿

Bukit Batok West residents treated to perfectly legal 5-minute fireworks

This one applied permit to do so.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 10, 07:22 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Setting off fireworks without a permit is illegal in Singapore.

Fireworks apparently set off in Yishun for second year running during Deepavali

According to the Dangerous Fireworks Act, no person shall have in his possession or discharge any dangerous fireworks.

If convicted of the offence, one can be jailed for up to two years and/ or fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000.

Fireworks at Bukit Batok

And despite legal fireworks being hard to come by, some residents at Bukit Batok West got to enjoy a stunning display in the evening of June 8.

Those living further away might have heard the loud thudding noises from the fireworks.

Fireworks from school event

As opposed to what most people think, the firework display which lasted for about five minutes was actually legal.

The fireworks were set off from an international school, Dulwich College, in the vicinity which had applied a permit for this prior to that evening, according to Stomp.

The fireworks display was part of the programme of its Founder’s Day.

This year marks the 400th anniversary in the United Kingdom and fifth anniversary in Singapore for the school which explained the elaborate celebration.

Gorgeous.

Top photo collage from Azman Amin’s video screengrabs

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

White Rabbit candy bubble tea & merchandise pop-up in China sees 4-hour queue

Apparently, it didn't taste much like White Rabbit candy.

June 10, 06:49 pm

Robert Downey Jr. wants to fight climate change & clean up earth with robotics & artificial intelligence

RDJ and Tony Stark are practically the same person??

June 10, 06:39 pm

Hong Kongers vehemently protesting proposed extradition law on the streets, explained

They're afraid the law would be the final nail in Hong Kong's coffin.

June 10, 06:39 pm

240,000? 1 million? How many Hong Kong protesters marched against extradition bill?

Police provided a conservative 240,000 estimate, while the march organiser said it was more than a million.

June 10, 06:24 pm

Chinese media slams Hong Kong protests as Western "collusion", says protesters were misled

They claim that Hong Kongers support the bill.

June 10, 06:20 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close