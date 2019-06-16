Bukit Batok West residents treated to perfectly legal 5-minute fireworks
This one applied permit to do so.
Setting off fireworks without a permit is illegal in Singapore.
According to the Dangerous Fireworks Act, no person shall have in his possession or discharge any dangerous fireworks.
If convicted of the offence, one can be jailed for up to two years and/ or fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000.
Fireworks at Bukit Batok
And despite legal fireworks being hard to come by, some residents at Bukit Batok West got to enjoy a stunning display in the evening of June 8.
Those living further away might have heard the loud thudding noises from the fireworks.
Fireworks from school event
As opposed to what most people think, the firework display which lasted for about five minutes was actually legal.
The fireworks were set off from an international school, Dulwich College, in the vicinity which had applied a permit for this prior to that evening, according to Stomp.
The fireworks display was part of the programme of its Founder’s Day.
This year marks the 400th anniversary in the United Kingdom and fifth anniversary in Singapore for the school which explained the elaborate celebration.
Gorgeous.
Top photo collage from Azman Amin’s video screengrabs
