Japanese dessert shop in tiffany blue Bugis shophouse sells ‘bubble waffles’ & ice-cream
Pending halal certification.
Asian Rad Afters is a dessert shop from Osaka, Japan, that sells bubble waffles.
Its first outlet in Singapore opened on June 19, 2019.
This is their only overseas outlet.
Tiffany blue shophouse
The outlet is a shophouse with a distinct tiffany blue exterior in Bali Lane, Bugis.
But it’s not just the exterior — the entire cafe is painted and furnished in tiffany blue with gold accents as well.
Some might say it looks more green than blue.
But still chio.
Super instagrammable cafe to visit if you are looking for somewhere to hang out this weekend.
However, it does not look like a big place, so we foresee a rather tight squeeze in the shop.
Bubble waffles
The cafe offers a variety of bubble waffles cost around S$12 to S$13.
Kaya, instead of custard, is used to make the waffles in Singapore.
There are also two flavours exclusive to Singapore — Peranakan Road and Little SouQ, which costs S$12.50 and S$13 respectively.
Little SouQ is a scoop of Thai tea ice cream wrapped in chocolate bubble waffle and finished off with several toppings.
Here’s how it looks:
No matter how much I eat, there's always room for dessert especially if it's Thai Milk Tea Ice Cream 😋 Introducing "Little Souq" is a handcrafted bubble chocolate waffle with thai milk tea ice cream. As for the topping decoration there's cheese cream, dried fig, coconut flakes, dates, pumpkin seeds & pretzel biscuit. Who wouldn't resist this delicious waffle ice cream right? 🤭 And this flavour is exclusive in Singapore. They have a shop in Osaka, Japan and they just officially open up a shop here in Singapore !!! Don't forget to come by: Asian Rad Afters 33 Bali Lane Singapore 189869 #asianradafters #asianradafterssingapore #dessert #icecream #singapore #bugis
Peranakan Road consists of a scoop of coconut ice cream wrapped in bubble waffles and some tropical fruit toppings.
Peranakan Road A flavour of bubble waffles exclusive to Singapore, the waffles were crispy on the outside yet soft and moist on the inside! it contains a scoop of rich and creamy coconut ice cream which comes with coconut bits, cut fruits such as mango and dragon fruit and topped with purple sweet potato fresh cream, fruit pebbles and mint leaves!
The cafe also offers ice tea at S$4.80, fruit cup at S$8.50, and ice-cream in single and double scoops at S$4.50 and S$8.50 respectively.
There are four different flavours of ice tea — Princess Yang Kweifei, Kuta Beach, Arabian Nights, Bonsai Citrus (from left to right).
. . . . Kuta Beach Sunset クタビーチ サンセット . . . . Orange × Roselle tea . . . . It inspired by gradation of Kuta Beach where is famous Indonesian beach's sunset. . . . . #asianradafters #asiansweets #singapore #sg #japan #osaka #foodphotography #foodie #sweets #singaporesweets #アジアンラッドアフターズ #asianradteacompany #アジアンラッドティーカンパニー #icecream #eggwaffle #bubblewaffle #balirane #baliranecafe #singaporecafe #sweets #Peranakan #peranakanroad #peranakanhouse #balilane #bugis #cafesg #cafelover #シンガポール #シンガポール観光 #シンガポール旅行
Where to go
Address: 33 Bali Lane, Singapore 189869
Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:30am – 7pm
The cafe is closed on every Monday and Tuesday but opens on public holidays.
