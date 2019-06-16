fbpx

Back
﻿

BT21 x Uniqlo shirts available in S’pore from June 21, 2019

Army, are you ready?

Zhangxin Zheng | June 14, 12:32 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Uniqlo will be releasing Pokemon UT shirts on June 24 — but that’s not the only highlight of June’s release.

Uniqlo T-shirts with 24 Pokémon designs launching in S’pore June 24, 2019

BT21 x Uniqlo shirts available on June 21

Uniqlo Singapore has announced that they will be bringing in UT shirts of BT21 designs, in collaboration with LINE friends.

BT21 features cartoon characters created by popular Korean boyband BTS, known for their solid fan base who call themselves ARMY.

You can watch this to understand how the characters were conceptualised by each BTS member:

The BT21 x Uniqlo shirts will be launched worldwide gradually from next week onwards.

From this tweet, it seems like the series will be launched on June 17 in the U.S. at USD14.90 (S$20.38).

While Uniqlo is being rather tight-lipped about the launch, a Redditor revealed that there might be 12 designs for this series.

Hopefully, Uniqlo will be sufficiently prepared for the crowd and implement measures against scalpers.

S’pore customers face scalpers & technical difficulties in buying Uniqlo x KAWS T-shirts

Top photo collage from Uniqlo Singapore and Shopee

More fandom-related articles:

S’pore BTS fans buy banner at Dhoby Ghaut station to celebrate band’s 6th anniversary

Group of BTS fans organises food donation drive to commemorate boyband’s 6th anniversary

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Google translation of "So sad to see Hong Kong become China" gives exact opposite meaning

Machines do not operate in a vacuum.

June 14, 12:15 pm

Japan to restart brutal commercial whale hunting in July 2019, after 30-year hiatus

Darker side to the country's polished facade.

June 14, 11:51 am

The Grab Singapore Sale is here and our wallet... Wait, what?

Grab these deals soon.

June 14, 11:50 am

S'porean economist Donald Low takes dig at those who believe foreigners to blame for Hong Kong protests

He also says this narrative belies a deep insecurity in the accusers themselves.

June 14, 10:56 am

Young pro-democracy Hongkongers return to violent protest sites at 2am to clean up rubbish

Kudos to the civic-minded ones.

June 14, 02:46 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close