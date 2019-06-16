BT21 x Uniqlo shirts available in S’pore from June 21, 2019
Army, are you ready?
Events
Assisi Fun Day
16 June 2019, 10am-430pm
SJI International School
Upsurge
Upsurge
Uniqlo will be releasing Pokemon UT shirts on June 24 — but that’s not the only highlight of June’s release.
Uniqlo T-shirts with 24 Pokémon designs launching in S’pore June 24, 2019
BT21 x Uniqlo shirts available on June 21
Uniqlo Singapore has announced that they will be bringing in UT shirts of BT21 designs, in collaboration with LINE friends.
BT21 features cartoon characters created by popular Korean boyband BTS, known for their solid fan base who call themselves ARMY.
You can watch this to understand how the characters were conceptualised by each BTS member:
The BT21 x Uniqlo shirts will be launched worldwide gradually from next week onwards.
From this tweet, it seems like the series will be launched on June 17 in the U.S. at USD14.90 (S$20.38).
Wish it will be available in Indonesia toooo!😭😭😭 #BT21XUNIQLO pic.twitter.com/9mpoEomRBn
— HAPPY BIRTHDAY BTS #6YearswithOurHomeBTS 💜 (@qnalskkth_) June 11, 2019
While Uniqlo is being rather tight-lipped about the launch, a Redditor revealed that there might be 12 designs for this series.
Hopefully, Uniqlo will be sufficiently prepared for the crowd and implement measures against scalpers.
S’pore customers face scalpers & technical difficulties in buying Uniqlo x KAWS T-shirts
Top photo collage from Uniqlo Singapore and Shopee
More fandom-related articles:
S’pore BTS fans buy banner at Dhoby Ghaut station to celebrate band’s 6th anniversary
Group of BTS fans organises food donation drive to commemorate boyband’s 6th anniversary
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.