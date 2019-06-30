fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore BTS fans queue up overnight to get BT21 Uniqlo t-shirts

Wha quite a lot.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 21, 11:58 am

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

BTS is a Korean idol group who in 2017, created some character designs in collaboration with Line.

Uniqlo then teamed up with them to create a few shirts based on these characters.

Uniqlo t-shirts with 11 BT21 designs selling at S$14.90 in S’pore from June 21, 2019

Here’s how the T-shirts look:

Image from Uniqlo Singapore

They released the collection today, June 21, 2019.

If you’re wondering how the queue looked in the morning, here it is:

Image from Singapore Atrium Sale
Image from Jiminol

In fact, the premonition of queues were already evident from June 20, 2019.

And a major reason for the dedicated but not that massive queue was Uniqlo’s guidelines.

Image from Singapore Atrium Sales

Only one piece per UT design and colour.

Which would deter opportunistic scalpers.

And the way in which they apparently streamlined people in was quite ingenious as well.

“I’m at Uniqlo for the BT21 shirts & there’s a damn queue lol they’ve shut down the whole store & are only letting 10 people at a time.”

Which probably prevented scenes such as this.

And bonus aside, there doesn’t appear to be scalpers touting too overpriced a ware.

Image from Carousell

All in all, not bad.

Image from Singapore Atrium Sales and Twitter

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Traditional Hokkien dishes from 50¢ - S$3 at Chinatown food fest on July 27 & 28, 2019

Drool-worthy.

June 21, 11:48 am

Mahathir doubts Russians shot down M'sia Airlines MH17 in 2014

His comments go against investigations and general consensus.

June 21, 11:28 am

Woman orders 3D durian cake on RedMart via Lazada, gets swamp monster delivered instead

Oh no.

June 21, 11:18 am

Fired from student care centre for painting before class, S'pore teacher, 80, now has own exhibition

Well into his retirement, Johnny Wong is finally fulfilling a lifelong dream.

June 21, 11:05 am

S'poreans' life expectancy up from 76.1 to 84.8 years from 1990 to 2017, longest in world

The average Singaporean would live 10.6 years in ill health though.

June 21, 10:48 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close