S’pore BTS fans queue up overnight to get BT21 Uniqlo t-shirts

BTS is a Korean idol group who in 2017, created some character designs in collaboration with Line.

Uniqlo then teamed up with them to create a few shirts based on these characters.

Here’s how the T-shirts look:

They released the collection today, June 21, 2019.

If you’re wondering how the queue looked in the morning, here it is:

Uniqlo is having a collab with bt21 and there’s a queue waiting for their release of bt21 shirts sdjdjdjsj pic.twitter.com/NXHBocCV7T — yoongi_wtf (@1307Suga) June 21, 2019

The line for Uniqlo x BT21 lol ALMOST ONE WHOLE ROUND AT CWP LMAO SG ARMY POWER HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/YR0YdUo4Qy — 😺 (@monmonbii) June 21, 2019

Wow there's already a queue for bt21 uniqlo at Orchard Central… pic.twitter.com/RhArv99sy5 — 140503 at dawn 🍀🍀🥳🥳 (@joonsbicep) June 20, 2019

In fact, the premonition of queues were already evident from June 20, 2019.

BT21 designs will be available at Uniqlo SG starting tomorrow and at Somerset branch, there’s queue already 😅 What’s the chance of me and mom getting ours 🥺😭 Some more, you can only purchase 1 item per transaction 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ipWuMC0XXA — 🌻최 씨 부인🌻 (@xmrschoix) June 20, 2019

And a major reason for the dedicated but not that massive queue was Uniqlo’s guidelines.

Only one piece per UT design and colour.

Which would deter opportunistic scalpers.

And the way in which they apparently streamlined people in was quite ingenious as well.

I'm at Uniqlo for the BT21 shirts & there's a damn queue lol they've shut down the whole store & are only letting 10 people at a time — ash (@bluehairbias) June 21, 2019

Which probably prevented scenes such as this.

when bt21 x uniqlo drops pic.twitter.com/pFTlW9plHI — lin 🍒 (@kosmopink) June 15, 2019

And bonus aside, there doesn’t appear to be scalpers touting too overpriced a ware.

All in all, not bad.

Image from Singapore Atrium Sales and Twitter