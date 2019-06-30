Crispy cornflake chicken, mentaiko fries & more from S$4.90 at Beauty World food centre stall
Looks good.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Big Boys Sizzling Hotplate is probably no stranger to regular patrons of Beauty World Food Centre.
This unassuming food stall boasts a variety of Western-style dishes, many of which are served on a sizzling hotplate, as their name suggests.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks God its Fries-Day today!!! We present to all our Australia steak at da most affordable price 🙂 Only available at: 144 upper bukit Timah road #04-25 , Beauty world centre Try it today! #bigboyssizzlinghotplate #bbsizzling #foodporn #takbolehtahan #lailiaolor #singaporehawkertrend #whatareyouwaitingfor #steak
The owner once worked in The Ritz-Carlton as a chef and promises good quality Western food at affordable prices, with the most expensive item on the menu selling for just S$13.90.
View this post on Instagram
See you at Beauty World Centre! Gentle reminder we are also open on Wednesday public Holiday ! – Beauty World Centre 144 upper bukit Timah road #04-25 (We are right at the corner of the hawker centre near Famous Japanese Ramee Stall) – Monday to Friday 11.30am to 8.30pm ( or sold out)
Their signature Cornflake Chicken (S$7.90) seems to be the most popular food item in their stall, with a number of people giving praise to the crunchy cornflake batter and chicken meat:
View this post on Instagram
@bbsizzling , thanks so much for the $15 dining voucher! Love, love, love the signature dish CornFlake Chicken $7.90! Biting into the crunchy cornflake batter and juicy, well-marinated chicken is such a joy! 😋 It is so delicious and flavourful that I left the tomato sauce/chilli sauce untouched. This has never happened to me before! 👍 And I can enjoy my meal slowly because the hotplate keeps the dish warm. 😊 Will definitely visit your stall again! BIG BOYS SIZZLING Western Hotplate. Beauty World Food Centre #04-25. (Beauty World MRT Station Exit A) #bigboyssizzlinghotplate #bbsizzling #sghawker #sgfoodie
Most of the food items are under S$10, including their double batter mentaiko fries (S$4.90), sizzling grilled chicken steak (S$6.90) and tom yum pasta (S$7.90), among others:
View this post on Instagram
Big boys sizzling hot plate After @eatbooksg launched our Double Batter Mentaiko Fries . We have many good review that our fries are ✓super crispy ✓super unique ✓super tasty By real customer : ✓ I tabao the fries reach back home at Ang mo kio still crispy ✓ Mentaiko very balance some places mayo so much ✓ the seasoning very tasty Mentaiko Fries 😋 100% real Mentaiko Sell at only $4.90 P.s we have launched Mentaiko Salmon with Mentaiko Pasta Beauty world centre #04-25 ( Very corner stall near famous Japanese Ramee stall ) #foodinsing #onthetable #sghawker #whati8today #sgigfoodies #igsg #instafood #tag #fries🍟 #sgeat #blackpeppersauce #rubbisheatrubbishgrow #onthetable #mentaiko
View this post on Instagram
Sizzling Grilled chicken steak with your all time favourite Nacho's cheese ! Just add $1 to have this taste of heaven . Pay us a visit today ! Today we are open till 830pm daily! 144 upper bukit Timah road #04-25 , beauty world centre #foodporn #grabfoodsg #deliveroosg #foodpandasg #foodtrends #bukittimahnaturereserve #bbsizzling #supporthawkertrend
View this post on Instagram
Have you tried this Tom yum pasta 😋 Tried and tested by real review ™ by our walk in ! Awesome 👍 yummy 😋 spicy 🤩 Very addictive 🤣 thump up 🏋️ I licked the whole plate😝 Don't Say Bo Jio @ 144 upper bukit Timah road #04-25 #bbsizzling #tag #thisiswhyimfat #sgeat #sghawker #sgfoodies #sgigfoodies #onthetable #rubbisheatrubbishgrow #foodinsing #foodpandasg #foodstagram #foodsg #tomyum #pasta #fingerlickinggood #yum #bigboyssizzlinghotplate #beautyworldcentre #sethluicious
Their cheesy meatballs tomato pasta (S$6.90) is a best-seller with kids, so you can bring your young ones along:
View this post on Instagram
Big boys sizzling hot plate Cheesy Meatballs Tomato Pasta😋 All time Kids Lover ❤️ Home Made Tomato sauce toss with Cheesy balls . Top with shredded parmesan. Beauty world centre #04-25 ( Very corner stall near famous Japanese Ramee stall ) #foodinsing #onthetable #sghawker #whati8today #sgigfoodies #igsg #instafood #tag #pasta #sgeat #tomatopasta #rubbisheatrubbishgrow #meatball
Here’s their full menu:
How to go
Address: 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #04-25, Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177
Opening Hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm, daily
*Store reopens on June 20, 2019
If you’re feeling lazy and live in the vicinity, you can also order food from them on Deliveroo or Food Panda.
Top image courtesy of notti.kitty and bbsizzling on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.