Crispy cornflake chicken, mentaiko fries & more from S$4.90 at Beauty World food centre stall

Big Boys Sizzling Hotplate is probably no stranger to regular patrons of Beauty World Food Centre.

This unassuming food stall boasts a variety of Western-style dishes, many of which are served on a sizzling hotplate, as their name suggests.

The owner once worked in The Ritz-Carlton as a chef and promises good quality Western food at affordable prices, with the most expensive item on the menu selling for just S$13.90.

Their signature Cornflake Chicken (S$7.90) seems to be the most popular food item in their stall, with a number of people giving praise to the crunchy cornflake batter and chicken meat:

Most of the food items are under S$10, including their double batter mentaiko fries (S$4.90), sizzling grilled chicken steak (S$6.90) and tom yum pasta (S$7.90), among others:

Their cheesy meatballs tomato pasta (S$6.90) is a best-seller with kids, so you can bring your young ones along:

Here’s their full menu:

How to go

Address: 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #04-25, Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177

Opening Hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm, daily

*Store reopens on June 20, 2019

If you’re feeling lazy and live in the vicinity, you can also order food from them on Deliveroo or Food Panda.

Top image courtesy of notti.kitty and bbsizzling on Instagram