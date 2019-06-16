MAS to issue 2 million more bicentennial S$20 notes between Oct. & Nov. 2019

Singapore bicentennial commemorative $20 notes are being resold for S$988 on Carousell, signalling high demand and limited supply.

No longer limited

For those who could not get the S$20 notes, forget about entertaining the scalpers on Carousell.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has some good news for you.

MAS said it will be releasing another two million pieces of the bicentennial S$20 notes in the later half of 2019.

Previously, two million pieces were already released and put into circulation.

Each person was allowed to exchange up to 20 pieces of the S$20 notes.

With the next new batch due, this means a total of S$80 million worth of fresh $20 currency bills will be put into circulation in total.

They will be released some time between October and November 2019 as a result of the “strong public interest”.

MAS will announce the actual date for members of the public to exchange the commemorative notes at banks.

In 2015, the commemorative SG50 $10 and $50 notes were also released as a limited edition, but ended up with an oversupply.

The reason reported was that the commemorative notes were printed with the intention to give each and every Singaporean a piece of it.