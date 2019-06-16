fbpx

Back
﻿

MAS to issue 2 million more bicentennial S$20 notes between Oct. & Nov. 2019

Now there are four million pieces in circulation.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 15, 12:37 am

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Singapore bicentennial commemorative $20 notes are being resold for S$988 on Carousell, signalling high demand and limited supply.

Bicentennial S$20 notes resold on Carousell for S$988

No longer limited

For those who could not get the S$20 notes, forget about entertaining the scalpers on Carousell.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has some good news for you.

MAS said it will be releasing another two million pieces of the bicentennial S$20 notes in the later half of 2019.

Previously, two million pieces were already released and put into circulation.

Each person was allowed to exchange up to 20 pieces of the S$20 notes.

With the next new batch due, this means a total of S$80 million worth of fresh $20 currency bills will be put into circulation in total.

They will be released some time between October and November 2019 as a result of the “strong public interest”.

MAS will announce the actual date for members of the public to exchange the commemorative notes at banks.

In case you want to find out more about the special edition notes, you can read this:

Lt Adnan Saidi & Tan Kah Kee featured on limited edition S$20 note for S’pore Bicentennial

In 2015, the commemorative SG50 $10 and $50 notes were also released as a limited edition, but ended up with an oversupply.

The reason reported was that the commemorative notes were printed with the intention to give each and every Singaporean a piece of it.

Uh oh, turns out nobody wants these SG50 commemorative notes anymore

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hong Kong people make dank memes to protest extradition law like real democratic people

Finding humour in the darkest places.

June 15, 12:21 am

M'sian, who confessed he was in sex video with male minister, arrested

His father has denied that his son was in the video.

June 14, 11:23 pm

Singtel, M1 & Starhub fibre network service down in northern part of S'pore again

Outage.

June 14, 07:08 pm

Alleged turtle abuse at Bali's "conservation centres" sees filthy living conditions & tourist trade

If you're planning to visit Turtle Island, you might want to think again.

June 14, 06:47 pm

Starbucks China releases merchandise with adorable animal designs for 2019 summer collection

Take my money!

June 14, 06:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close