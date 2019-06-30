S’pore actor Benjamin Heng’s wife passes away in her sleep

Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
The wife of Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng, Michelle Ng, has passed away.
She was cremated on Tuesday.
Heng, a Fly Entertainment artist, put up this Instagram post on Sunday, June 16.
View this post on Instagram
You're in a better place now… But you will always hold a special place in Sophie's & my heart… We love you & miss you dearly! Our princess keeps asking why? Come visit in her dreams… Meanwhile rest well… . . Sophie said u appeared in her dreams last night! Don't stop okie? 😘🙏 . . Michelle passed on in her sleep yesterday morning. For those who would like to pay their last respects to her, she's resting peacefully at 510 Bukit Batok St 52 till 18th June morning. Thereafter 8am cortege will proceed to Mandai. Cremation 9am at Hall 3. . . . #GoneTooSoon #FondlyMissedNRemembered #RestInPeace #TillWeMeetAgain #IWillRaiseOurDaughterToTheBestThatSheCanBe
According to Heng’s Instagram post, Ng died in her sleep on June 15, 2019.
She was 43 years old.
In case you can’t see the post:
“You’re in a better place now… But you will always hold a special place in Sophie’s & my heart… We love you & miss you dearly! Our princess keeps asking why? Come visit in her dreams… Meanwhile rest well…
.
.
Sophie said u appeared in her dreams last night! Don’t stop okie? 😘🙏”
Outpouring of condolences from celebrities
There were plenty of condolences by fellow actors and Singaporean celebrities such as Zoe Tay, JJ Lin, Sharon Au, and many others.
Image from Heng’s Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.