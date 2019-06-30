fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore actor Benjamin Heng’s wife passes away in her sleep

Condolences.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 18, 08:36 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

The wife of Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng, Michelle Ng, has passed away.

She was cremated on Tuesday.

Heng, a Fly Entertainment artist, put up this Instagram post on Sunday, June 16.

According to Heng’s Instagram post, Ng died in her sleep on June 15, 2019.

She was 43 years old.

In case you can’t see the post:

“You’re in a better place now… But you will always hold a special place in Sophie’s & my heart… We love you & miss you dearly! Our princess keeps asking why? Come visit in her dreams… Meanwhile rest well…
.
.
Sophie said u appeared in her dreams last night! Don’t stop okie? 😘🙏”

Outpouring of condolences from celebrities

There were plenty of condolences by fellow actors and Singaporean celebrities such as Zoe Tay, JJ Lin, Sharon Au, and many others.

Image from Heng’s Instagram

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Crispy cornflake chicken, mentaiko fries & more from S$4.90 at Beauty World food centre stall

Looks good.

June 18, 08:23 pm

Pikachu + Jigglypuff boots & bag going for hundreds as part of Italian streetwear brand

Good buy or goodbye?

June 18, 07:22 pm

Canal filled with used condoms results in Bangkok hotel being fined S$437 for improper disposal

The hotel has since stated that it has never had this problem before.

June 18, 07:00 pm

Alleged 40-year-old KFC plastic bag found mostly intact during ocean cleanup in Australia

The persistence of marine trash.

June 18, 06:47 pm

S’poreans can finally visit SOGO again nearly 2 decades after it left

So-good

June 18, 06:31 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close