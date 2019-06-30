fbpx

Woman’s money, diamond ring worth US$7,000 allegedly stolen by Bangkok hotel staff

Apparently, the woman never got her valuables back.

Tanya Ong | June 19, 12:58 pm

One woman, Celine Tan, recently had a bad experience with a hotel in Bangkok and took to Facebook to share her experience.

Diamond ring and money missing

In her post, Tan said that she checked in at Loft Bangkok Hotel on June 9.

Loft Bangkok Hotel is a four-star hotel located at New Petchaburi Road, in Makkasan, Bangkok.

On the morning of June 10, she claimed that some of her valuables — a diamond ring worth US$7,000 (S$9755) and some cash — were missing after breakfast.

CCTV footage revealed that a housekeeping staff had entered Tan’s room during the time that she was out.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Tan’s travelling companion can be heard demanding that the housekeeping staff admit to the theft.

Another man in the video, presumably the hotel manager, can be heard saying: “Yes, she keep the money.”

A police report was lodged on the same day, and Tan was also called to assist in police investigations on June 11.

Never got her valuables back

According to Tan, who is from Malaysia, the hotel manager had allegedly said the establishment would “take responsibility” for the incident, even if it was unable to find her ring and money.

But when they asked the hotel manager how they intended to compensate them, the manager allegedly told them the hotel does not have cash.

On June 12, which was the day of their departure from Bangkok, Tan claimed they could not get in touch with the manager despite him supposedly agreeing to meet them at 1:30pm.

Apparently, Tan never got her valuables back, and they missed their flight while waiting for the manager.

Loft Bangkok Hotel’s statement

On June 19, the hotel put out a statement on their Facebook page claiming that the guest did not store her “high-value” ring in the safe deposit box.

The statement explained that there was no “Do not disturb” sign displayed outside the room, and housekeeping had entered to clean it.

The hotel also claimed there was no evidence to suggest that their staff committed theft.

The hotel added that they have a “high security system that has been praised by the government”.

This is their statement:

Top photo via FB/Celine Tan’s video & Loft Hotel Bangkok

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

